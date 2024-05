2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payouts for all the LPGA golfers at Upper Montclair Country Club

Rose Zhang began the Cognizant Founders Cup with a career-record low 63 and ended it with a late birdie run that won’t soon be forgotten. Down three strokes with five holes to play, Zhang poured in four birdies down the closing stretch to chase down Madelene Sagstrom and win her second career title.

Zhang collected $450,000 for her efforts. She has now earned $608,097 this year and $1,997,891 in official career earnings.

Rookie Gabriela Ruffel finished solo third, collecting her largest paycheck of the season. Ruffels now ranks 12th on the money list with $435,620.

Check out the full prize money list for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, which featured a $3 million purse:

Pos. Golfer Score Earnings 1 Rose Zhang -24 $450,000 2 Madelene Sagstrom -22 $277,738 3 Gabriela Ruffels -9 $201,479 T4 Ruoning Yin -8 $127,984 T4 Peiyun Chien -8 $127,984 T4 Xiyu Lin -8 $127,984 T7 Linn Grant -7 $69,492 T7 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 $69,492 T7 Minjee Lee -7 $69,492 T7 Wichanee Meechai -7 $69,492 T7 Nelly Korda -7 $69,492 T12 Patty Tavatanakit -6 $45,871 T12 Leona Maguire -6 $45,871 T12 Jin Young Ko -6 $45,871 T12 Nasa Hataoka -6 $45,871 T12 Anna Nordqvist -6 $45,871 T12 Sei Young Kim -6 $45,871 T18 Ariya Jutanugarn -5 $33,801 T18 Jin Hee Im -5 $33,801 T18 Jenny Shin -5 $33,801 T18 Hannah Green -5 $33,801 T18 Stephanie Kyriacou -5 $33,801 T18 Perrine Delacour -5 $33,801 T18 Nataliya Guseva -5 $33,801 T25 Esther Henseleit -4 $27,447 T25 Marina Alex -4 $27,447 T25 Carlota Ciganda -4 $27,447 T25 Yan Liu -4 $27,447 T29 Yuka Saso -3 $22,504 T29 Mi Hyang Lee -3 $22,504 T29 Yealimi Noh -3 $22,504 T29 Isi Gabsa -3 $22,504 T29 Narin An -3 $22,504 T29 Mao Saigo -3 $22,504 T35 Yu Jin Sung -2 $15,966 T35 Brooke M. Henderson -2 $15,966 T35 Elizabeth Szokol -2 $15,966 T35 Angel Yin -2 $15,966 T35 Aditi Ashok -2 $15,966 T35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 $15,966 T35 Alexandra Forsterling -2 $15,966 T35 Sarah Kemp -2 $15,966 T35 Mary Liu -2 $15,966 T35 Lydia Ko -2 $15,966 T35 Haeran Ryu -2 $15,966 T46 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -1 $11,784 T46 Grace Kim -1 $11,784 T46 Roberta Liti -1 $11,784 T46 Jennifer Kupcho -1 $11,784 T50 Yuna Nishimura E $9,580 T50 Cheyenne Knight E $9,580 T50 Jing Yan E $9,580 T50 Celine Boutier E $9,580 T50 Georgia Hall E $9,580 T50 Yuri Yoshida E $9,580 T50 Andrea Lee E $9,580 T50 Lauren Hartlage E $9,580 58 Ryann O’Toole 1 $8,211 T59 Olivia Cowan 2 $7,655 T59 Jasmine Suwannapura 2 $7,655 T59 Moriya Jutanugarn 2 $7,655 T62 Sofia Garcia 3 $7,222 T62 Gaby Lopez 3 $7,222 64 Pernilla Lindberg 4 $6,996 T65 Hyo Joon Jang 5 $6,691 T65 Alexa Pano 5 $6,691 T65 Celine Borge 5 $6,691 T68 Maria Fassi 6 $6,310 T68 Auston Kim 6 $6,310 70 Matilda Castren 7 $6,083 71 Mel Reid 8 $6,008 72 Jeongeun Lee5 9 $5,929

