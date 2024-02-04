How 2024 Caribbean Series was influenced by MLB legend Ralph Avila | Nightengale's Notebook

The center of the baseball universe these days is the Caribbean Series in Miami, the first time in its glorious history that tournament is being played in a Major League Stadium at loanDepot Park.

Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is there. Former All-Stars Robinson Cano and Neftali Feliz are playing for the powerful Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic. Curacao is led by several MLB veterans in Jurickson Profar, Didi Gregorius, Jonathan Schoop and Andrelton Simmons.

Former World Series champion manager Ozzie Guilen is managing Tiburones de la Guaira of Venezuela while future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina is managing Criollos of Puerto Rico. Nicaragua is making its first Caribbean appearance with former San Francisco Giants outfielder Marvin Benard managing the Gigantes de Rivas.

Yet, one man who should be basking in the limelight as the godfather of this celebration of baseball is not there.

He may be more responsible than anyone for the dominance of Latino ballplayers across the MLB landscape.

His name is Ralph Avila.

Avila, who engineered the rich pipeline of Caribbean baseball talent and was baseball’s inaugural international scout of the year, died a year ago at this time at the age of 92.

But, oh, what a legacy he left, and is being demonstrated throughout this Caribbean Series.

“My dad would have loved being here," said Ralph’s son, Al Avila, the former executive vice president and GM of the Detroit Tigers, only the third Latino GM in baseball history. “He loved the Caribbean Series. It meant so much to him."

Dominican Republic's Robinson Cano, right, celebrates after a home run in the Caribbean Series.

Ralph Avila was a living legend for 55 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signing Hall of Famers Pedro Martinez and Adrian Beltre. Martinez was so indebted to Avila that he personally brought him to his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2015 and Beltre shared what he meant to him following his election last week.

“Right away I have to thank Rafael Avila, the man with the biggest history as far as ballplayers coming out of the Dominican Republic,” Martinez said during his Hall of Fame speech. “Just if you didn't know, that's Rafael Avila over here, my first mentor and my papaito that signed more than 50 players that have made it to the big leagues. Rafael Avila, an icon of Latin America, and a symbol of baseball in the Dominican Republic.”

Las Avila was instrumental in more than 25 players reaching the big leagues alone from the Dodgers’ historic Dominican Republic academy, Campo Las Palmas, and hundreds of others going advancing thanks to Avila’s academy. He also helped establish the Dominican Summer League.

“Not everyone made the big leagues, but my dad’s belief was that if you teach them, and educate them," Al Avila said, “they can get jobs whether in baseball or something else, living a productive everyday life. My dad and Manny Mota had to teach everything, not just the game, but everything, I mean how to use the bathroom, hygiene, and all the very basics in life. It was really phenomenal.

“He taught them the English language, the difference in culture, and really how to survive in the United States."

Those same former players and professionals would stop by Avila’s Miami-area home when he was struggling with dementia, and spent the entire day with him, talking baseball, and letting Avila know what he meant to him.

Really, Avila is as responsible as anyone for the Dodgers’ rich success, hired originally by Al Campanis as a scout, only to become Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda’s right-hand man, a valued confidant to owner Peter O’Malley, and the man who personally planned and helped build the Dodgers’ legendary academy. It was the first academy built in the Dominican Republic. Now, every team has an academy.

“He literally found the land, cleared the sugar cane, planted the trees and dragged the infield in the camp’s early days," Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten said when they spent $8 million to renovate the complex in 2017.

Said Al Avila: “I remember going to the camp with him at the very beginning. We built the bullpens. We built the warning tracks. The pitching mounds. He brought in and planted a lot of trees himself. It was unbelievable.

“Look at the impact it made."

Ralph Avila, left, with Roy Campanella and Tommy Lasorda in 1993.

There were only 24 Dominican players in major league baseball before Avila became a scout. There were 103 Dominican-born players on opening-day rosters alone last year, and 269 players born internationally.

Avila was so instrumental in the Dominican that he was even knighted by the Dominican president for his role in advancing baseball in the country.

Avila, born in his native Cuba in 1930 where he was a semi-pro baseball player, certainly had quite the fascinating life. He was a revolutionary in Cuba where he was part of a militant workers group that sought to overtake Fulgencio Batista, and then an anti-revolutionary when Fidel Castro was leading the charge. He fled to the United States in 1961, and participated in the ill-fated Bay of Pigs in 1962.

Avila never returned to Cuba again, with no relatives left in Cuba.

“He refused to go back to Cuba,’’ Avila said. “You would have had to kill my dad to go back to Cuba. Once he learned the truth that [Fidel] Castro was a communist dictator, he knew he had to leave.

“It was really hard for him to talk about."

Now this proud family hopes that folks remember just what Avila meant with the Caribbean Series being played in his hometown. Al Avila was instrumental in the Florida Marlins’ World Series championship run in 1997 as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant GM, and his son, Alex, had a 13-year career as an All-Star catcher.

I’ll never forget the 2011 All-Star gala with Ralph Avila, Al Avila and Alex Avila together when Alex was an All-Star with the Tigers, finishing 12th in the MVP race.

And Al Avila says he’ll never forget the night he got the phone call that Alex was being promoted to the big leagues for his major-league debut. Ralph and his wife happened to be visiting in Detroit at the same time, but were headed to the airport when Al got word about Alex’s debut.

“I was so excited, I called them in the car to come back," Al Avila said. “But my dad, he couldn’t do it. He was shaking. He was scared. The emotion that came over him was too much. So they flew home."

No matter.

The memories are still vivid, with Al Avila still relishing the days he would be driving with his dad and Lasorda in the car together, talking about everything that is right and wrong with the game.

“We always talked about the game, but to be in the car with those two, with every other word an F-bomb, talking about his player or that game," Avila said, “was something I’ll never forget. Oh, and the arguments that would ensue. They were legendary, really.

“This is a special time with the Caribbean Series being in Miami, but more than anything, I’m hoping my dad will be remembered for just what he meant to so many people."

Willie Mays Day celebrates 'Say Hey Kid' on 2/4/24

On Feb. 4, the city of San Francisco and the Giants are celebrating the great Willie Mays.

The numerical anomaly was simply too good to pass up: 2/4/24, Mays’ former number.

City Hall will be illuminated in orange and black and the Oracle Park scoreboard will commemorate the occasion.

“I am honored by Mayor Breed’s proclamation, and would like to thank the City of San Francisco and the Giants for this day,” Mays, 92, said in a statement.

“The game of baseball has been great to me, and not only was I given the opportunity to play, but I was also given the opportunity to help kids all around the world. To me, this day means I am loved. This is as much my day as it is for everyone who loves the game.”

It will be quite the year for May with the Giants scheduled to play the St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field in June, honoring the history of the Negro Leagues. Mays played at Rickwood Field for the Birmingham Black Barons before the Giants signed him out of high school in 1950.

“Our National Pastime always welcomes the opportunity to celebrate the game’s greatest living player, Willie Mays,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Major League Baseball applauds the San Francisco Giants and the City of San Francisco for honoring the best number 24 of all in grand fashion. To this day, Willie remains an inspiration to sports fans and baseball players everywhere. We look forward to highlighting Willie’s legacy at the MLB at Rickwood Field Game in his hometown of Birmingham this June 20th.”

Around the basepaths

– Several executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could be a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger. Their lone big move has been re-signing Aaron Nola, and Bellinger certainly would provide Gold Glove-caliber defense and another bat to balance the lineup. Montgomery would strengthen the top of the rotation.

Yet, unless their price-tags drop, the Phillies plan to remain patient.

– Several MLB owners say they were stunned the Orioles were sold for only $1.72 billion, believing the Angelos family would have received much more if they had opened the bidding to other bidders. The sale was a major surprise to most MLB executives.

– The perfect fit for DH J.D. Martinez, GMs say, are the Cleveland Guardians, who have spent just $1.1 million this winter.

– GMs say that no team improved their offense more this winter than the Seattle Mariners with their acquisitions of Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger and Luke Raley.

– The Chicago White Sox believe that the Milwaukee Brewers’ return of young lefty D.L. Hall and shortstop Joey Ortiz for Corbin Burnes should be the floor in what they should receive in return for ace Dylan Cease.

The Orioles offered basically the same package for Cease, along with another player. Cease, who is earning $8 million this season, however has two years of control compared to Burnes’ one season.

– Now that spring training is beginning this week in Arizona with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, executives and agents believe there will be an absolute flurry of free-agent activity.

It’s unlikely that Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, and Jordan Montgomery will sign this week, but there should be dozens of others who are getting antsy and need to quickly find a home.

There have been less than 80 players who have signed major-league free agent contracts this winter in this slow market.

The Dodgers still have spent nearly more money this winter ($1.073 billion) than the rest of the 29 teams ($1.25 billion).

There are eight teams who have spent less than $10 million in free agency while just four teams have spent more than $100 million: the Dodgers ($1.073 billion), the Phillies ($173 million), the Giants ($165 million) and the Astros ($107 million).

– Now that the Giants have cleared $9.25 million in payroll by trading starter Ross Stripling to the Oakland A’s (paying $3.25 million of Stripling’s $12.5 million salary), it certainly could help land third baseman Matt Chapman or another marquee free agent.

– The Minnesota Twins, after saving $5.5 million in the Polanco trade with Seattle, turned around look set to sign first baseman Carlos Santana on a one-year, $5.25 million contract.

– While the Orioles hated to part with their 2024 Competitive Balance Round A pick, No. 34 overall, in the Corbin Burnes trade, remember they will recoup the loss when they make a qualifying offer to Burnes after the season and receive a 2025 draft picks. The Orioles also already have the No. 22 and No. 32 selections this summer.

– The Milwaukee Brewers are letting teams know that shortstop Willy Adames is available now that they have defensive whiz Joey Ortiz from the Orioles. They could also trade Adames at the deadline or simply let him walk as a free agent next winter.

“It's hard to say," Brewers GM Matt Arnold said. “As we've discussed in the past, sometimes these deals come together very quickly and in other cases, they take a long time. I'm certainly open to more conversations. I certainly wouldn't shut any conversations down at this point in the offseason.’’

– The Los Angeles Dodgers knocked $4 million off starter James Paxton’s guarantee after getting the results of his physical. Paxton, who originally was guaranteed $11 million, now is guaranteed $7 million. He can still make a total of $13 million with incentives.

– Kudos to Major League Baseball for stepping up and helping replace the stolen and dismantled Jackie Robinson statue that was erected in 2021 in Wichita, Kansas., at their local youth baseball league. MLB also has agreed to provide funding to League 42 programming to support its on-field and academic goals.

The bronze statue was stolen, dismantled, and then burnt in the disgusting hate crime.

– The New York Mets have had a quiet offseason, but wound up spending less than $12 million for three relievers in Adam Ottavino, Jake Diekman and Shintaro Fujinami simply by staying patient.

Ottavino actually cost himself more than $2 million by rejecting his $6.75 million player option and signing for $4.5 million.

– The Orioles tried to re-sign outfielder Aaron Hicks before he chose the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels have to pay him just the league minimum of $740,000 while the Yankees are responsible for paying him $8.76 million this year, and $9.5 million in 2025.

– It was no surprise that Adrian Beltre chose to wear the Texas Rangers logo as he’s inducted this summer into the Hall of Fame while manager Jim Leyland is going without a team logo, knowing he could not offend either the Detroit Tigers or Pittsburgh Pirates. He also won a World Series with the Florida Marlins.

“I will always appreciate the team that gave me the opportunity to be their major league manager,’’ said Leyland, who also managed the Colorado Rockies. “We had some great moments with every one of thsioe ballclubs, and I’m proud that they will be mentioned on my Hall of Fame plaque. I want to make suer I show each of thise teams respect, and this does that.’’

Beltre on his decision: “Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standppint. But I could not have made this journey to Cooperstown without the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and their fans, and I am proud that each of the teams I played with will be listed on my Hall of Fame plaque.’’

– The Oakland A’s are clearing their way for their new $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas with the Tropicana Hotel now scheduled to shut down on April 2 before being demolished. The Tropicana opened 66 years ago.

– Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris says that Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts has become a mentor for him, telling The Athletic: “He's been good to me. He's been a real good leader to me, just trying to keep my head on straight and teach me some different ways to go about life and stuff.’’

– Now that Theo Epstein has joined the Boston Red Sox’s ownership group, maybe he can convince them to start spending some of their top draft picks on pitchers.

The Red Sox haven’t drafted a pitcher with one of their first two picks since 2017, or selected a pitcher higher than 99th since Tanner Houck seven years ago.

– Quote of the week, courtesy of Detroit Tigers rookie infielder Colt Keith after getting his six-year, $28.6425 million contract that includes three option years worth another $38 million: “There are positives and negatives and risks on both sides. Worst case for both of us, the organization and myself, is I don't pan out and I end up with security, financially, for me and my family for the rest of our lives.

“Best case for both of us is all of the option years are exercised, we win a couple of World Series, I make myself a boatload of money and I’m still a free agent at 31."

– The Texas Rangers may have sewn up the best mid-season acquisitions award with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle each expected back before the All-Star break. Scherzer, 39, underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back six weeks ago while deGrom is seven months removed from elbow surgery and Mahle 10 months from Tommy John surgery.

– Since the retirement of Dustin Pedroia, the Red Sox are about to deploy their sixth different opening-day second baseman in the last six years: Eduardo Nunez (2019), Jose Peraza (2020), Enrique Hernandez (2021), Trevor Story (2022), Christian Arroyo (2023) and likely Vaughn Grissom (2024).

– Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa says he’s coming to camp feeling like a new man after dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot for most of the 2023 season. He struggled offensively, hitting just .230 with a .312 on-base percentage and .399 slugging percentage.

"You know me, I'm not going to blame my offensive struggles on that," Correa told reporters during the team's TwinsFest celebration. “It was more than that. But this year, I'm going to show up healthy, ready to go. My swing feels great. I want to have a big year. That's what I'm preparing for. …You guys will see. It’s really good.”

– The Perfect Game and commissioner Dennis Gilbert donated equipment to the Show Baseball travel program on Chicago’s South Side after their coach, Ernest Radcliffe, was the victim of a car-jacking, losing all of their baseball equipment.

Perfect Game delivered 28 boxes of baseballs, 10 baseball buckets with lids, and two fungo bats.

Perfect Game also recently partnered with the Beyond Sports Lab, a minority-owned indoor baseball facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, to provide baseball development to underserved children. They will have a Black History Baseball and Softball camp on Sunday.

“One of our stated goals at Perfect Game is to get as many children playing baseball and softball as possible," Gilbert said, “and the volunteers with Beyond Sports Lab share that vision of not only, molding elite athletes but elite people, as well."

– RIP Tom “Otis’’ Hellman, the beloved Cubs 67-year-old clubhouse manager who passed away this past week from a fall.

Mourning alongside my Cubs family this evening after hearing about the passing of Otis. Otis was as loyal and dedicated as the day is long. He had a welcoming demeanor and a big heart. He was funny, he was kind, he was my friend, and I’m going to miss him. Rest easy buddy. — Jon Lester (@JLester34) February 2, 2024

