2024 Big 12 football schedule features two non-conference games between conference opponents
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12
The 2024 Big 12 schedule will feature two games between Big 12 opponents that are officially non-conference games.
The upcoming season will be the first for the conference with 16 teams. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are joining the conference as Oklahoma and Texas head to the SEC. With the departures of the Longhorns and Sooners, half of the conference’s 16 members will be in either their first or second football season in the Big 12.
The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024
The two non-conference games between conference opponents are in the first three weeks of the season. Baylor will visit Utah on Sept. 7 after the Utes played at the Bears in 2023 in a non-conference game. The game in Utah is part of a home-and-home series the two teams scheduled before the Pac-12 essentially dissolved in the summer of 2023.
Arizona will visit Kansas State a week later in Week 3 in a non-conference game. That game was also on the schedule before the Wildcats of Arizona joined the conference with the Wildcats of Kansas State.
It’s not a stretch to think that Arizona and Kansas State could meet twice over the course of the 2024 season. Both teams should enter the season ranked in the top 25 and will be among the favorites to win the conference. A rematch in the Big 12 title game is not out of the question.
Colorado’s first game back in the Big 12 is at home against Baylor on Sept. 21. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Deion Sanders’ first season with the school and are back in the Big 12 after leaving the conference for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011 season. The Buffs also draw Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State in 2024. It’s one of the toughest schedules in the conference — and Colorado also opens the season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. That’s not a gimme by any means.
Week 1
New Mexico at Arizona
Wyoming at Arizona State
Tarleton State at Baylor
Southern Illinois at BYU
New Hampshire at UCF
Towson at Cincinnati
North Dakota State at Colorado
UNLV at Houston
North Dakota at Iowa State
Lindenwood at Kansas
UT-Martin at Kansas State
South Dakota State at Oklahoma State
TCU at Stanford
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech
Southern Utah at Utah
Penn State at West Virginia
Week 2
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Mississippi State at Arizona State
Baylor at Utah
BYU at SMU
Sam Houston at UCF
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Colorado at Nebraska
Houston at Oklahoma
Iowa at Iowa State
Kansas at Illinois
Kansas State at Tulane
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Long Island at TCU
Texas Tech at Washington State
Albany at West Virginia
Week 3
Arizona at Kansas State
Arizona State at Texas State
Air Force at Baylor
BYU at Wyoming
UCF at TCU
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)
Colorado at Colorado State
Rice at Houston
UNLV at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Tulsa
North Texas at Texas Tech
Utah at Utah State
West Virginia at Pittsburgh
Week 4
Arizona State at Texas Tech
Baylor at Colorado
Kansas State at BYU
Houston at Cincinnati
Arkansas State at Iowa State
Kansas at West Virginia
Utah at Oklahoma State
TCU at SMU
Week 5
Arizona at Utah
BYU at Baylor
Colorado at UCF
Cincinnati at Texas Tech
Iowa State at Houston
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Week 6
Texas Tech at Arizona
Kansas at Arizona State
Baylor at Iowa State
UCF at Florida
Houston at TCU
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Week 7
Arizona at BYU
Utah at Arizona State
Cincinnati at UCF
Kansas State at Colorado
Iowa State at West Virginia
Week 8
Colorado at Arizona
Arizona State at Cincinnati
Baylor at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at BYU
UCF at Iowa State
Houston at Kansas
Kansas State at West Virginia
TCU at Utah
Week 9
West Virginia at Arizona State
Oklahoma State at Baylor
BYU at UCF
Cincinnati at Colorado
Utah at Houston
Kansas at Kansas State
Texas Tech at TCU
Week 10
Arizona at UCF
Arizona State at Oklahoma State
TCU at Baylor
Kansas State at Houston
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Week 11
UCF at Arizona State
BYU at Utah
West Virginia at Cincinnati
Colorado at Texas Tech
Iowa State at Kansas
Oklahoma State at TCU
Week 12
Houston at Arizona
Arizona State at Kansas
Baylor at West Virginia
Cincinnati at Iowa State
Utah at Colorado
Kansas at BYU
Week 13
Arizona at TCU
BYU at Arizona State
Baylor at Houston
Cincinnati at Kansas State
Colorado at Kansas
Iowa State at Utah
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
UCF at West Virginia
Week 14
Arizona State at Arizona
Kansas at Baylor
Houston at BYU
Utah at UCF
TCU at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at Colorado
Kansas State at Iowa State
West Virginia at Texas Tech