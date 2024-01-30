2024 Big 12 football schedule features two non-conference games between conference opponents

Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12

WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: the Big 12 conference logo is displayed on the yardage stick before the college football game between Baylor Bears and LIU Sharks on September 16, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2024 Big 12 schedule will feature two games between Big 12 opponents that are officially non-conference games.

The upcoming season will be the first for the conference with 16 teams. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are joining the conference as Oklahoma and Texas head to the SEC. With the departures of the Longhorns and Sooners, half of the conference’s 16 members will be in either their first or second football season in the Big 12.

The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Big 12 football schedule 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/9NiF0hJsEy — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 30, 2024

The two non-conference games between conference opponents are in the first three weeks of the season. Baylor will visit Utah on Sept. 7 after the Utes played at the Bears in 2023 in a non-conference game. The game in Utah is part of a home-and-home series the two teams scheduled before the Pac-12 essentially dissolved in the summer of 2023.

Arizona will visit Kansas State a week later in Week 3 in a non-conference game. That game was also on the schedule before the Wildcats of Arizona joined the conference with the Wildcats of Kansas State.

It’s not a stretch to think that Arizona and Kansas State could meet twice over the course of the 2024 season. Both teams should enter the season ranked in the top 25 and will be among the favorites to win the conference. A rematch in the Big 12 title game is not out of the question.

Colorado’s first game back in the Big 12 is at home against Baylor on Sept. 21. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Deion Sanders’ first season with the school and are back in the Big 12 after leaving the conference for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011 season. The Buffs also draw Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State in 2024. It’s one of the toughest schedules in the conference — and Colorado also opens the season with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. That’s not a gimme by any means.

Week 1

New Mexico at Arizona

Wyoming at Arizona State

Tarleton State at Baylor

Southern Illinois at BYU

New Hampshire at UCF

Towson at Cincinnati

North Dakota State at Colorado

UNLV at Houston

North Dakota at Iowa State

Lindenwood at Kansas

UT-Martin at Kansas State

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State

TCU at Stanford

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech

Southern Utah at Utah

Penn State at West Virginia

Week 2

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Mississippi State at Arizona State

Baylor at Utah

BYU at SMU

Sam Houston at UCF

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Colorado at Nebraska

Houston at Oklahoma

Iowa at Iowa State

Kansas at Illinois

Kansas State at Tulane

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Long Island at TCU

Texas Tech at Washington State

Albany at West Virginia

Week 3

Arizona at Kansas State

Arizona State at Texas State

Air Force at Baylor

BYU at Wyoming

UCF at TCU

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio)

Colorado at Colorado State

Rice at Houston

UNLV at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Tulsa

North Texas at Texas Tech

Utah at Utah State

West Virginia at Pittsburgh

Week 4

Arizona State at Texas Tech

Baylor at Colorado

Kansas State at BYU

Houston at Cincinnati

Arkansas State at Iowa State

Kansas at West Virginia

Utah at Oklahoma State

TCU at SMU

Week 5

Arizona at Utah

BYU at Baylor

Colorado at UCF

Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Houston

TCU at Kansas

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Week 6

Texas Tech at Arizona

Kansas at Arizona State

Baylor at Iowa State

UCF at Florida

Houston at TCU

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Week 7

Arizona at BYU

Utah at Arizona State

Cincinnati at UCF

Kansas State at Colorado

Iowa State at West Virginia

Week 8

Colorado at Arizona

Arizona State at Cincinnati

Baylor at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at BYU

UCF at Iowa State

Houston at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

TCU at Utah

Week 9

West Virginia at Arizona State

Oklahoma State at Baylor

BYU at UCF

Cincinnati at Colorado

Utah at Houston

Kansas at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

Week 10

Arizona at UCF

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

TCU at Baylor

Kansas State at Houston

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Week 11

UCF at Arizona State

BYU at Utah

West Virginia at Cincinnati

Colorado at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at TCU

Week 12

Houston at Arizona

Arizona State at Kansas

Baylor at West Virginia

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Utah at Colorado

Kansas at BYU

Week 13

Arizona at TCU

BYU at Arizona State

Baylor at Houston

Cincinnati at Kansas State

Colorado at Kansas

Iowa State at Utah

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

UCF at West Virginia

Week 14