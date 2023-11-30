2024 5-star DL Justin Scott flips commitment from Ohio State to Miami

Ohio State has lost a major commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott reportedly flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to Miami.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Miami!



The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Buckeyes since July



“From the first time they offered me to now, they never changed.”



Huge flip for the Hurricanes… pic.twitter.com/oePehaWLRl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

Scott, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman out of Chicago, is the No. 12 player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, and was one of four five-star commitments in Ohio State's class along with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and wide receiver Mylan Graham.

Houston is now one of two defensive line commits in the 2024 class along with Eric Mensah.

Scott officially visited Ohio State June 23-25.

In the 2023 class, Ohio State secured commitments from 4-star defensive end Joshua Mickens, along with defensive tackles Jason Moore, Will Smith Jr. and Kayden McDonald.

