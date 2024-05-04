2024 4-star Edge out of Dallas (TX) is visiting Texas A&M this weekend

Like most weekends, Texas A&M is hosting another batch of 2025 prospects this weekend as the conclusion of the spring football season has set what is expected to be a critical recruiting summer in motion. With nine solid commitments in the Aggies' 2025 cycle, adding more talent in the offense and defensive trenches looks to be the focus.

One of the major recruiting changes under head coach Mike Elko and his staff compared to the former Jimbo Fisher regime has been the success of landing commitments from the Dallas, Fort Worth area. According to his Father via X, this has led to the news that 2025 4-star Edge Kamauryn Morgan is visiting College Station this weekend.

https://twitter.com/imhollywood214/status/1786527921982611546?s=61&t=LqdUY74_84aTs1vRudb3_A

Morgan, who stands at 6-5 and is over 230 pounds, sees the Aggies as a program that could develop his skill set in the long term. Due to his size and impressive athleticism, the young pass rusher clearly possesses NFL potential.

During his 2023 junior season at South Oak Cliff HS, Morgan recorded 65 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and 13 tackles for loss while already accounting for 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his last two seasons.

According to 247Sports, Morgan is currently positioned as the 88th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 11th-ranked Edge, and the 16th-ranked prospect in Texas. So far, he has received nearly 25 offers.

