Who is in the 2023 Women's College World Series? Tennessee softball joining these teams in OKC

Florida State and Oklahoma State earned the first two spots into the 2023 Women's College World Series on Friday by sweeping their best-of-three super regionals.

FSU won 2 games against Georgia while Oklahoma State won the Stillwater Super Regional against Oregon, 2-0.

Others throughout the weekend will secure one of the eight spots in Oklahoma City for the WCWS, which begins Thursday.

Tennessee earned its spot with a win on Saturday against Texas after taking Game 1 against the Longhorns on Friday.

Here's who will play in the 2023 Women's College World Series:

Who is in the Women's College World Series 2023?

Opening matchups begin June 1

Oklahoma vs. Stanford

No. 1 seed Oklahoma won 2-0 against No. 16 seed Clemson in the Norman Super Regional

No. 9 seed Stanford won 2-0 against No. 8 seed Duke in the Durham Super Regional

Tennessee vs. Alabama/Northwestern super regional winner

No. 4 seed Tennessee won 2-0 against No. 13 seed Texas in the Knoxville Super Regional

No. 12 seed Northwestern leads No. 5 seed Alabama 1-0 in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Florida State vs. Oklahoma State, Thursday

No. 3 seed Florida State won Tallahassee Super Regional, 2-0, over No. 14 seed Georgia

No. 6 seed Oklahoma State won Stillwater Super Regional, 2-0, over Oregon

Washington/Louisiana winner vs. Utah/San Diego State winner

No. 7 seed Washington leads Louisiana 1-0 in the Seattle Super Regional

San Diego State leads No. 15 seed Utah 1-0 in the Salt Lake City Super Regional

