2023 Senior Bowl: Top plays from Saturday’s game

The 2023 Senior Bowl wrapped up on Saturday as the National team came away with a 27-10 victory over the American team down in Mobile, Alabama.

Several of nation’s top players were on display, including Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who was named MVP after passing for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Check out the top highlights from Saturday’s game below.

Haener wins Senior Bowl MVP

That's a lot of Reese's cups! 2023 @seniorbowl MVP Jake Haener talks with @TomPelissero after going 12/19 for 145 yards and 1 TD 📈 pic.twitter.com/flhC8c8Aou — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Maryland's Jakorian Bennett gets INT

QB Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for TD

Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD! A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Virginia's Anthony Johnson gets pick-six

PICK-6! Anthony Johnson from @UVAFootball takes it to the 🏠 and @MaxDuggan_10 loves it! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/GaWa8HyqGf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

National team recovers fumble

The National Team forces the fumble! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/pRbOg3Ebqq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

QB Malik Cunningham finds WR Ronnie Bell

It's all about effort 😅 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/mN4MACg3as — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Purdue TE Payne Durham gets the 2-point conversion

.@BoilerFootball TE Payne Durham gets in this time! He takes it in for the 2-point conversion for the National Team 🙌 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/m0yQ9bI1KZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Malik Cunningham TD run

.@LouisvilleFB QB Malik Cunningham fumbles the snap but recovers for the TD! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/OOGFqCreLc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Malik Cunningham finds Payne Durham

"Put your hands up!" 😂 Payne Durham couldn't quite get in the endzone after a 🎯 by Malik Cunningham 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/vvBFx4hl9T — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

MSU WR Jayden Reed with the catch

