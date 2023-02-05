2023 Senior Bowl: Top plays from Saturday’s game

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The 2023 Senior Bowl wrapped up on Saturday as the National team came away with a 27-10 victory over the American team down in Mobile, Alabama.

Several of nation’s top players were on display, including Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who was named MVP after passing for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Check out the top highlights from Saturday’s game below.

Haener wins Senior Bowl MVP

Maryland's Jakorian Bennett gets INT

QB Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for TD

Virginia's Anthony Johnson gets pick-six

National team recovers fumble

QB Malik Cunningham finds WR Ronnie Bell

Purdue TE Payne Durham gets the 2-point conversion

Malik Cunningham TD run

Malik Cunningham finds Payne Durham

MSU WR Jayden Reed with the catch

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

