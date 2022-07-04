2023 Prospects: Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is four-star safety Avery Stuart. Stuart included Auburn in his top three schools and is set to announce his commitment on July 6.

He is one of the best players in Alabama but Auburn may be hard-pressed to keep him in-state. Florida State is seen as the favorite for him but the Tigers have not given up yet.

Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 21 33 Rivals 4 196 19 26 ESPN 4 225 17 20 On3 Recruiting 4 151 14 14 247 Composite 4 197 16 12

Vitals

Hometown Montgomery, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 174 Class 2023

Recruitment

Auburn offered on Aug. 2, 2021.

Unofficially visited Auburn on Jan. 29, 2022.

Auburn makes his top three schools on July 2, 2021.

Top Schools

Auburn

Florida State

Kentucky

Twitter

