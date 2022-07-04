2023 Prospects: Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile
Up next is four-star safety Avery Stuart. Stuart included Auburn in his top three schools and is set to announce his commitment on July 6.
He is one of the best players in Alabama but Auburn may be hard-pressed to keep him in-state. Florida State is seen as the favorite for him but the Tigers have not given up yet.
Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
21
33
Rivals
4
196
19
26
ESPN
4
225
17
20
On3 Recruiting
4
151
14
14
247 Composite
4
197
16
12
Vitals
Hometown
Montgomery, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-2
Weight
174
Class
2023
Recruitment
Auburn offered on Aug. 2, 2021.
Unofficially visited Auburn on Jan. 29, 2022.
Auburn makes his top three schools on July 2, 2021.
Top Schools
Auburn
Florida State
Kentucky
1
