2023 Prospects: Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at players that receive a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them and what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Up next is four-star safety Avery Stuart. Stuart included Auburn in his top three schools and is set to announce his commitment on July 6.

He is one of the best players in Alabama but Auburn may be hard-pressed to keep him in-state. Florida State is seen as the favorite for him but the Tigers have not given up yet.

Avery Stuart’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

21

33

Rivals

4

196

19

26

ESPN

4

225

17

20

On3 Recruiting

4

151

14

14

247 Composite

4

197

16

12

 

Vitals

Hometown

Montgomery, Alabama

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-2

Weight

174

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Auburn offered on Aug. 2, 2021.

  • Unofficially visited Auburn on Jan. 29, 2022.

  • Auburn makes his top three schools on July 2, 2021.

Top Schools

  • Auburn

  • Florida State

  • Kentucky

Twitter

1

1

