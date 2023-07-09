2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 58 Landon Tengwall

Going into the 2023 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.

Continuing this series is a look at a key player returning from injury in 2023, offensive guard Landon Tengwall. Tengwall was just getting started in his role for the Nittany Lions before missing the second half of the season after injuring himself in warmups before the Michigan game. But he should be counted on to help out what could be the best offensive line James Franklin has had in State College since his arrival. Here is a look at Landon Tengwall entering the 2023 season.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Annapolis, MD

Height: 6-6

Weight: 317

247Sports Composite Ranking

[4-stars] | [No. 1 in Maryland] | [No. 7 overall offensive tackle]

Class of 2021

Class in 2023: Redshirt Sophomore

The landing of a commitment from Landon Tengwall was a massive one for Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff. To get the top-rated player out of Maryland was one thing, but to fend off competition from Michigan, Notre Dame, and Alabama was a confidence boost for the future outlook of Penn State’s offensive line.

Penn State was one of the first schools to extend an offer to Tengwall, doing so in February 2018 after hosting Tengwall for an unofficial visit in November 2017. Tengwall certainly saw plenty of potential options in person during his recruiting process with visits to Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Maryland.

Career Stats

After making appearances in three games during his true freshman season of 2021, Landon Tengwall was ascending to a starting role to start the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a season-ending injury after starting five games.

Depth Chart Overview

Penn State’s offensive line showed significant improvement in 2022, and it should once again be a good strength for the program in 2023. Having Landon Tengwall return healthy and sliding right back into his starting role is a boost for a line that also welcomes back Olu Fashanu to the line this fall. Tengwall will be a fixture for the offensive line at the left guard spot, right next to Fashanu at left tackle. Penn State should be difficult to penetrate on the left side of the line protecting quarterback Drew Allar, and running lanes on that side should be paved for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Backing up Tengwall on the depth chart should be JB Nelson, and freshman Anthony Donkoh will be the prospect to watch in the years to come.

