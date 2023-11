2023 NFL starting quarterback passer rating leaders

QB reports

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

As we head into Week 12, here are the top passer rating leaders for the 2023 NFL regular season, listed in descending order.

(Note: We’re excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in this ranking.)

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 253-of-377, 2619 yards passing, 19 TDs/9 INTs.

Passer Rating: 93.8

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 224-of-327, 2497 yards passing, 15 TD/9 INTs.

Passer Rating: 94.8

(USA TODAY Network)

Stats: 246-of-361, 2743 yards passing, 16 TDs/8 INTs.

Passer Rating: 96.1

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

(USA TODAY)

Stats: 266-of-382, 2875 yards passing, 22 TDs/12 INTs.

Passer Rating: 97.6

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Stats: 223-of-355, 2962 yards passing, 17 TDs/5 INTs.

Passer Rating: 99.3

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 237-of-358, 2609 yards passing, 19 TDs/5 INTs.

Passer Rating: 99.5

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 210-of-302, 2441 yards passing, 12 TDs/5 INTs.

Passer Rating: 100.1

*5. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 216-of-311, 2331 yards passing, 18 TDs/5 INTs.

Passer Rating: 103.8

(Note: Injured in Week 8)

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 237-of-338, 2604 yards passing, 19 TDs/6 INTs.

Passer Rating: 104

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 205-of-297, 2065 yards passing, 19 TDs/4 INTs.

Passer Rating: 104.3

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 242-of-347, 2934 yards passing, 21 TDs/8 INTs.

Passer Rating: 106

(Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

Stats: 193-of-275, 2662 yards passing, 18 TDs/5 INT.

Passer Rating: 115.1

Story originally appeared on List Wire