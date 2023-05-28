2023 NFL QB tiers: Where did Eagles’ Jalen Hurts land in 2023 fantasy football rankings?

Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as an uncertain potential backup quarterback, but he always offered plenty of fantasy football value thanks to his dual-threat abilities.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma signal-caller has blossomed into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

After an MVP-caliber season in 2022, he’s among the elite at his position.

PFF released their initial 2023 fantasy football rankings, and Jalen Hurts landed in an elite tier of high-end dual threats along with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts leads the bunch due to his ability to add more value with his legs than almost any quarterback in the league, averaging nearly 10 rush attempts per game in 2022 (QB kneels excluded), which led to 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts also proved that he could hold his own with the best passers in the league, earning an 80.6 passing grade (sixth) while limiting turnovers and maximizing his opportunities. With arguably the best receiving weapons in the league, there should be no concern that Hurts can keep it rolling into 2023 as a top-tier fantasy quarterback.

Hurts had 10+ rushings touchdowns in the past two seasons, an NFL record, and he’s one of the best in the NFL at not turning the football over.

