2023 NFL mock draft roundup 11.0: The final look around the internet

The final Eagles mock draft roundup before the 2023 NFL draft

After months of speculation, it’s finally here. It’s Draft Day!

The Eagles enter the 2023 NFL Draft with six picks, including two in the first round. This is a chance for Howie Roseman to replenish a roster that is coming off a Super Bowl appearance.

So for one final time, let’s take a stroll around the internet and see some options:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

10. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

What they said: The Eagles invested in Georgia defenders last year, drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. They come back for another former Bulldog in Smith.

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: I haven’t given up on my dream of Philadelphia taking Bijan Robinson if he’s available at No. 10, but this is not a bad consolation prize. Gibbs has been gaining a lot of steam late in the process, and I’ll be surprised if he’s not a first-round pick.

My take on the haul: If the Eagles stick at 10, I think there’s a really good chance the pick could be Smith. While he is undersized, Smith is a freak athlete and the Eagles shouldn’t be scared off by his lack of size. They made it work just last season with Haason Reddick. And we know the Eagles are always looking to add pass rush. Even with Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham in the rotation in 2023, they can always use another edge rusher in that rotation.

The Gibbs pick at 30 is a really fun one and not as crazy as them taking a running back at 10. The difference between the 10th pick and the 30th pick is pretty big. Gibbs might not be the overall prospect that Bijan Robinson is but he’d be a fantastic addition to the Eagles’ offense and would give them a really fun dynamic as a running back who has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

What they said: The Eagles might prefer to trade back, but why not take an elite runner/receiver who could help them win now? It might go against the organization's philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it's at No. 10 or a few spots later. If it's not Robinson, I thought about tackle/guard Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

30. Trade with Texans

What they said: The Texans own pick No. 33, and this is a deal that sees them make a third first-round pick. I don't think they'd have to give up too much -- maybe No. 33 plus a fourth- or fifth-rounder. For the Eagles, who are always looking for extra draft capital, they could drop a few spots and still get their guy with the second pick of Round 2.

My take on the haul: It would make sense if the Eagles have interest in Robinson. He’s a very good player and considered to be one of the best prospects in this entire draft class. Will they take him at 10 overall? Still having a hard time seeing it. Maybe I’m wrong about this and Robinson is special enough for the Eagles to ignore their positional philosophies, but I don’t see it. I think the Eagles want to use that top 10 pick on a cornerstone player who they can build around for the next decade. And it’s tough to do that with a running back.

As far as the trade down from 30, I think this is very, very possible, especially if Hendon Hooker is still available. In this case, Kiper has the Texans trading up to land him, which would make sense if Houston doesn’t use one of those first-round picks on a QB. That is seemingly in play at this point. So if the Eagles can drop just a couple spots, add some value and likely still get a player they were targeting at 30, why not?

Dane Brugler, TheAthletic

10. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

What they said: Though there is a good chance this pick addresses the Eagles’ defensive line, the draft’s depth stretches there more than it does among the offensive line. Skoronski would be a plug-and-play right guard and the long-term answer at right tackle.

30. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

What they said: This would complete the “All-Northwestern” first-round for the Eagles. Though I do think it is unlikely that Philadelphia stays put at both No. 10 and No. 30, Adebawore would be a tough player to trade away from because he hits a lot of notes that would appeal to Howie Roseman.

My take on the haul: A double Northwestern draft! The Wildcats went 1-11 in 2022 so maybe don’t rebuild that entire team in Philly but these two individual players do make sense. The thing with Skoronski is that many believe he’s a guard-only prospect despite playing left tackle in college. So there’s some projection with that pick but it feels pretty safe given the caliber player he was in college. The Eagles could plug him into the right guard spot and maybe they’d have a Pro Bowler in a couple years. Not the worst use of resources but there’s a reason guards typically don’t go in the top 10.

As for Adebawore, I’m a huge fan. He’s pretty raw but has the type of next-level athletic attributes that are extremely intruding. He’s 282 pounds and ran a sub-4.50. But it goes beyond straight-line speed. He’s a freak. Of course, Adebawore played mostly on the edge in college and he’s probably better suited inside at the NFL level but he does offer that versatility. He makes a lot of sense for the Birds whether it’s at 30 or with a modest trade-down. He would be a high-ceiling pick who would join the rotation immediately.

ProFootballFocus

10. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

What they said: Philadelphia re-signed both of its veteran cornerbacks this offseason, so this is a bit of a weird fit for 2023, but the Eagles are unable to pass up arguably the top cornerback prospect in the class with a draft pick they received from the New Orleans Saints.

30. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State

What they said: Philadelphia continues to add talent along the defensive line, with edge defenders Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett entering contract years in 2023.

My take on the haul: After the Eagles’ brought back Darius Slay and James Bradberry this offseason the talk about them drafting a cornerback definitely cooled. But if they could land the best CB in the draft in Gonzalez — I like him better than Devon Witherspoon — it would be tempting. And Gonzalez seems like the caliber of player worthy of that No. 10 pick. So if the Eagles stay at 10, he should be in play. Would it be tough to sit Gonzalez on the bench? Sure, but the Eagles would have a high-level backup in case of injury and a starter for when they move on from their older corners.

As for McDonald, he’s in the group of second-tier edge rushers in this class. He’s a tad light at 239 pounds but he had 34 sacks in college and has plenty of tools to become a good rusher at the NFL level with some refinement.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

10. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

What they said: Maybe Philadelphia will zero in on another Georgia product in Carter if the defensive tackle is within reach. In this scenario, however, Howie Roseman brings another edge rusher into the fold with Smith, a savvy run stuffer who is still unlocking his full pass-rushing arsenal.

30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

What they said: This remains a spot that looks ripe for a trade by Philadelphia. Still, in this scenario, the Eagles luck into one of the headiest, most reliable players in the entire draft. Branch could thrive patrolling the back end of the defense from on high, though he has shown to be most at home thus far in the slot.

My take on the haul: We talked enough about Smith so let’s take a moment on Branch. He’s a tricky prospect to figure out where he lands. It could be toward the end of the first round but he could also last into Day 2. It’s not a great safety class and Branch is considered by most to be the best of the bunch, even though he’s more of a safety/nickel hybrid, which would be OK for the Eagles. They kinda had that last season with C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles have never used a first-round pick on a safety. Perhaps, Branch could also be a target if the Eagles make a modest trade-down from 30.

