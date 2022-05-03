2023 NFL mock draft: Never-too-early 1st-round projections

Hopefully, we’ve all gotten at least a little sleep at this point, now that the current NFL draft cycle has officially come to a close.

Now that every team’s draft class for this year is complete, and the undrafted free agent frenzy has run its course, it’s time to take an early look into the future.

At this point, projections for the 2023 NFL draft are more about forecasting potential needs for every team, and matching them up with the eligible prospects we expect to be among the best in college football this upcoming season. Obviously, much will change over the next 11 months, but these early mock drafts are a fun way to start getting to know those names ahead of the 2022 season.

So, here’s our never-too-early look at how first round of next year’s draft could turn out:

1. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

If the Texans are picking this high, the Davis Mills experiment has likely failed after a second season. Stroud has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback, and next year’s No. 1 overall pick.

2. Detroit Lions | Alabama QB Bryce Young

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely with an eye on 2023’s deeper group. If they land this high in the draft order, landing Young to replace Jared Goff would be the obvious choice.

3. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Even after grabbing two promising pass rushers in the 2022 draft, the Falcons wouldn’t pass up the best overall player in next year’s class, especially after stealing their quarterback of the future in third-rounded Desmond Ridder.

4. New York Jets | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even with all the Georgia defenders who went in the first round of the 2022 draft, Carter might be the best prospect of them all. He’s the kind of dominant interior presence who could be worthy of a top-five pick.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Jags now have a talented pair of edge rushers, but they should use a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line. Bresee missed most of last season due to injury, but at full strength, can be a dominant player.

6. New York Giants | Kentucky QB Will Levis

Syndication: HawkCentral

The Giants didn’t pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, so if they end up with a top-10 pick next year, he’s clearly not the answer. Levis has the talent to rise up the draft board with a strong 2023 campaign.

7. Carolina Panthers | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ever since Luke Kuechly’s retirement, the Panthers have been missing a true impact player at the second level of their defense. Sewell is big, athletic, and has all the potential to be worthy of a top-10 pick.

8. Seattle Seahawks | Washington State QB Cameron Ward

(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Drew Lock isn’t the answer to replace Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks might not have to look far to find one next year. A transfer from Incarnate Word, Ward could be a superstar for the Cougars this season, and a top-10 pick wouldn’t be far-fetched.

9. Chicago Bears | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields finally gets his WR1, and it’s a familiar face. Smith-Njigba has the explosiveness and big-play ability to be an instant star at the next level, especially if he’s catching passes from his old quarterback.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle is another big need, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the Steelers to prefer to pass rusher in the first round. Murphy is an explosive edge defender who would pair nicely with T.J. Watt.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on how the 2022 season plays out, the Commanders could end up needing an long-term upgrade at left tackle. Johnson has the size, athleticism, and technique to be a franchise player at a premium position.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Darius Slay will turn 32 in January, which means the Eagles could look for an understudy for the No. CB spot. A transfer from LSU, Ricks could be the latest Alabama corner to come off the board in the first round.

13. Minnesota Vikings | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Speaking of aging veterans, Adam Thielen turns 32 in August, so the Vikings could be looking for a long-term running mate for Justin Jefferson. Boutte has the well-rounded skill set and big-play ability to be the perfect fit.

14. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This defense could use a shutdown, big-play corner to take advantage of their relentless pass rush. Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ national title with an epic pick-six, and could bring more of the same to Vegas.

15. New England Patriots | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Matthew Judon is an impact player off the edge, but the Pats need a similar presence on the other side of the defensive front. Ojulari racked up seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021, and is primed for even more this year.

16. Philadelphia Eagles | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

First-round running backs are rare, but when you have multiple first-round picks, you can afford the luxury when there’s a rare prospect at the position. Robinson is a complete back with an impressive blend of power and explosiveness who can impact the game on all three downs.

17. Miami Dolphins | Pitt WR Jordan Addison

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The addition of explosive weapons continues for the Dolphins, who add another dynamic pass-catcher in Addison to pair with the already-terrifying tandem of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

18. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This offense desperately needs a complete tight end who can help clear the road for Derrick Henry in the run game, but also challenge defenses as a receiving thread. Mayer checks all of those boxes, and is a red-zone machine.

19. Arizona Cardinals | Miami (FL) OT Zion Nelson

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Improving the protection around Kyler Murray should be a top priority for Arizona, particularly at right tackle. Nelson could have been a fairly early pick in this year’s draft, but another year of improvement should have him prepared to be a franchise tackle at the next level.

20. Indianapolis Colts | Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts spent the 2022 draft building around Matt Ryan, but next year, they should think about drafting his eventual successor. Van Dyke’s draft stock is soaring after his performance last season, and he could go much higher than this if he keeps up that trajectory.

21. Baltimore Ravens | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Lamar Jackson needs more weapons on offense, regardless of where they line up. Gibbs is a versatile playmaker who would be a perfect fit for this offense, as the Ravens could dial up creative ways for Jackson to get him the ball.

22. Cincinnati Bengals | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have too many talented pass rushers, and Foskey’s combination of size and a well-rounded skill set would be the perfect fit for Cincy’s defense.

23. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Alabama S Malachi Moore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans simply need as much overall talent as possible, regardless of position. Moore is a rangy, athletic, versatile safety who would give them another much-needed playmaker on the back end of the defense.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The rebuild continues for the Dallas offensive line, as they land Skoronski to start at right tackle, allowing 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith to remain as a dominant guard.

25. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Syndication: The Greenville News

Channing Tindall was a huge steal for the Dolphins in this year’s third round, but they still need a second linebacker in that same mold. Simpson is big and athletic, with the versatility to make big plays in every phase of the game.

26. Los Angeles Chargers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have one shutdown artist on the outside now in J.C. Jackson, and the perfect fit with Asante Samuel Jr. in the slot. Here, they grab another NFL legacy pick in Porter, who would give them another talented cover man to line up across from Jackson on the outside.

27. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Seahawks landed one stud pass rusher this year in second-round pick Boye Mafe, but they could use another one next year. Hall would be a solid addition to improve the pass rush with Seattle’s additional first-rounder.

28. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After grabbing their franchise quarterback at the top of the draft, the Lions spend their extra first-rounder on a versatile weapon for the defense. Catalon can line up at strong safety or in the slot, making big plays against the run or pass.

29. Green Bay Packers | Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line rebuild is nearly complete for the Packers, but they could use another blue-chip addition to the interior. Ekiyor is equal parts athletic and powerful, and could be the final piece to a stellar starting lineup in front of Aaron Rodgers.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Another offensive line that has been improved, but still could use more help, the Chiefs land a talented tackle prospect that should benefit from an extra year at the college level.

31. Buffalo Bills | Notre Dame OL Jarret Patterson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The interior of this offensive line could use some work. While guard is a bigger need than center at the moment, Patterson could start at that spot before sliding inside if the Bills ever need to replace Mitch Morse, who just turned 30.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama S Jordan Battle

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Bucs added Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal this offseason, but they’re on one-year deals, and Mike Edwards is on the last year of his rookie deal. Battle would give Tampa Bay a dynamic safety tandem with Antoine Winfield Jr. on the back end.

