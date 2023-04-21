2023 NFL Draft Positional preview: Tight Ends (and yes, it's a loaded class)

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.

But to begin the show, McDonald breaks down the 2023 "All-Juice" team and how he and Charles Robinson crafted the squad in honor of Terez Paylor. And as a friendly reminder, to help keep his memory alive you can purchase All-Juice Team merch at Breaking T, with proceeds going to Howard University and the University of Missouri.

Before diving into this year's class, Harmon and McDonald look back at the last decade of tight ends that were taken in the first round and if there are any lessons to be learned from that and debate if we could see as many as three tight ends go on day one this year.

To end the show, McDonald reveals his favorite offensive line man in this year's class and why one prospects stands, and maybe tweets, above the rest.

1:59 - Breaking down the "All-Juice" team

7:40 - Putting this loaded TE class into perspective

09:27 - Are NBA PFs becoming NFL TEs?

11:46 - Looking back at recent history of 1sr round TEs

12:17 - Why its way too early to give up on Kyle Pitts

18:12 - Why it takes so long for TEs to develop

20:12 - Who's TE1? Mayer, Kincaid or Washington?

21:04 - TE1: Michael Mayer

23:54 - Buyer beware with TE3 Dalton Kincaid?

25:30 - TE2: Darnell Washington

32:59 - TE4: Sam LaPorta

37:28 - TE5: Luke Musgraves

40:16 - TE6: Tuker Kraft

42:57 - Sleeper TE prospect: Zach Kuntz

44:45 - Top offensive line prospects this year

51:14 - A social media reminder about today's NFL prospects

Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald do a deep dive on an absolutely loaded tight end class in this year's draft. (Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports)

