2023 NFL Draft Positional Preview: Running Backs

With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.

Of course, if you've been paying attention, Bijan Robinson from Texas and Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama may be the two names you're most familiar with, but the guys take the time to dive into some of the lesser-known names, likely day-three picks and lottery tickets that you might very well need to be aware of come this September when they're playing on NFL rosters.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is considered a top-10 talent in the class, but due to his position, he could be drafted anywhere in the first round. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

00:00 - Introduction & NFL uniforms to allow '0'

8:00 - What to make of the 2023 draft class as a whole

20:00 - Texas RB Bijan Robinson

33:30 - Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

38:20 - UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

41:30 - Texas A&M RB Devon Achane, Texas RB Roschon Johnson, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

50:25 - TCU RB Kendre Miller, Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh, Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda & Ole Miss RB Zach Evans

