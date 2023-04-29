2023 NFL Draft live tracker: 4th through 7th round picks, analysis, trades and more
The 2023 NFL Draft continues today in Kansas City!
After a first round that saw three quarterbacks taken high, the Texans get aggressive, Will Levis slide and a lot more. Levis didn't last much longer during Day 2, which also saw quarterback Hendon Hooker go off the board. With many of the big names off the board, which diamonds in the rough will emerge during Day 3?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports' Sam Cooper as picks are revealed, names are called, and we learn which players are bound for which teams in one of the most unpredictable drafts ever.
Welcome to Day 3 of the NFL draft.
Before Round 4 even began, teams were jockeying for position. Three teams traded up to the top of the round with the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles now occupying the first three selections.
Is there a specific position group being targeted? Stay tuned.