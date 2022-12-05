2023 NFL draft first-round order: Houston Texans cruising toward top pick

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after the events of Week 13.

The Houston Texans are in position to own the No. 1 pick in April's draft. The Texans have had the No. 1 overall selection three times prior: 2002 (David Carr), 2006 (Mario Williams) and 2014 (Jadeveon Clowney).

The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed, if the season ended today.

The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

1. Houston Texans

Record: 1-10-1 (strength of schedule: .486)

2. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-10 (.528)

3. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)

Denver Broncos' record: 3-9 (.462)

4. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 3-9 (.528)

5. Carolina Panthers

Record: 4-8 (.452)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 4-8 (.493)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

New Orleans Saints' record: 4-8 (.500)

8. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 4-8 (.535)

9. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 4-8-1 (.503)

10. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 5-8 (.443)

11. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-8 (.570)

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 5-7 (.407)

13. Houston Texans (from Browns)

Cleveland Browns' record: 5-7 (.503)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 5-7 (.555)

15. Detroit Lions

Record: 5-7 (.592)

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 6-6 (.452)

17. New England Patriots

Record: 6-6 (.520)

18. Washington Commanders

Record: 7-5-1 (.522)

Playoff teams (if season ended today)

Wild-card teams

19. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 7-5 (.413)

20. New York Jets

Record: 7-5 (.521)

21. New York Giants

Record: 7-4-1 (.476)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 8-4 (.524)

23. Miami Dolphins (pick forfeited)

Record: 8-4 (.521)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 9-3 (.524)

Division leaders

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-6 (.478)

26. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-5 (.510)

27. Denver Broncos (from 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 8-4 (.404)

28. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-4 (.493)

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-3 (.483)

30. Buffalo Bills

Record: 9-3 (.538)

31. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 10-2 (.534)

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 11-1 (.473)

Teams without a first-round pick: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers

