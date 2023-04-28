2023 NFL Draft: Best players available for Patriots in Rounds 2 and 3
Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on NFL Draft Day 2
The Patriots found a way to fill what was arguably their greatest need, at a premium position, with a blue-chip talent. And they were able to trade back and add a fourth-round pick in the process. Talk about a dream scenario for Bill Belichick.
Oregon's Christian Gonzalez gives them size in a corner room desperately in need of some and speed (4.38-second 40) to run with the likes of Stefon Diggs, Garrett Wilson and Tyreek Hill in the AFC East. He can play man and zone. He has arguably the smoothest movement skills of any player at the position in this class.
Patriots Talk: Picking Christian Gonzalez 17th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft is DREAM SCENARIO for Patriots
Is he the feistiest player at the position entering the league? Nope. That was Devon Witherspoon, who the Patriots loved but went off with the No. 5 overall pick -- likely out of range of a trade up for Belichick. But Gonzalez is a willing tackler. And what he offers from a height-weight-speed perspective is so rare that getting him in the teens, yes, qualifies as a steal.
Now time to get to work on the rest of the roster. Where should they be focused on Day 2?
They could use help at wide receiver, particularly on the outside, to try to make themselves more dynamic. They could use a tackle to buttress a group that features Trent Brown, Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson at the top of the depth chart.
A tight end -- with both Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki entering contract years -- would make sense. As would a third-down back who could function as Mac Jones' security blanket.
Let's get to our best available for the Patriots on Day 2, providing links to our Prototypical Patriots series along the way so you can find out more about each of the names mentioned here...
Wide receiver
2023 NFL Draft Highlights: Jonathan Mingo - WR, Ole Miss
Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
Michael Wilson, Stanford
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
AT Perry, Wake Forest
Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Offensive line
2023 NFL Draft Highlights: OL Dawand Jones - Ohio State
Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Tyler Steen, Alabama
Jon Gaines, UCLA
Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
Tight end
2023 NFL Draft Highlights: Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Tucker Kraft, South Dakota
Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Running back
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Roschon Johnson, Texas
Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Edge defender
2023 Draft Highlights: Yaya Diaby - OL, Louisville
Keion White, Georgia Tech
YaYa Diaby, Louisville
Derick Hall, Auburn
Safety
2023 NFL Draft Highlights: Brian Branch - Safety, Alabama
Quan Martin, Illinois
Brian Branch, Alabama
Daniel Scott, Cal
Linebacker
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Trent Simpson, Clemson
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Cornerback
2023 NFL Draft Highlights: Julius Brents - CB, Kansas State
Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Julius Brents, Kansas State
Darius Rush, South Carolina
Cam Smith, South Carolina
Cory Trice, Purdue
Riley Moss, Iowa
DJ Turner, Michigan