2023 NFL Dark Horse Predictions Show

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.

2:20 - Charles Robinson gives an update on the Aaron Rodgers trade. The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are still deep in negotiations, and this will probably drag out through the draft.

9:00 - The Tennessee Titans have been active in the QB market, and they might be looking to trade Ryan Tannehill. The duo discuss possible landing spots and what's next for the Titans.

18:55 - Charles Robinson gives an insider perspective on the rumors that NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter's team visits and interviews have not gone well. Charles McDonald thinks Carter will still be drafted early.

26:00 - Dark horse AFC & NFC Teams: Charles McDonald picks the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, while Charles Robinson picks the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

46:50 - Dark horse MVP: McDonald picks New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr, while Robinson picks Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

50:50 - Dark horse rushing and receiving yards leaders: McDonald picks New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson and New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson, while Robinson goes with Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce and free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. (but only if he signs with the Kansas City Chiefs).

58:30 - Dark horse coach of the year picks: McDonald picks Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith, and Robinson picks Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich.

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor