The 2023 News Press All-Area Football Team

Jan. 20—2023 was an incredible year for high school football in Stillwater, Payne County and the surrounding area.

The area was littered with great players, great coaches and even better people.

This year, the News Press reintroduced two All-Area teams, and they feature 55 student-athletes. Eighteen additional players received an honorable mention.

Each of them represent the area in a manner that makes their communities proud.

Player of the Year: Holden Thompson, Stillwater

Holden Thompson completed a historic season in 2023, resetting the single-season school record for rushing yards with 2,167. He also set the school's record for most rushing yards in a game with his 331 yards in Stillwater's win over Tahlequah on Oct. 27.

With Thompson's 24 total touchdowns, the Pioneers won another district championship and returned to the state championship game.

Coach of the Year: Dawayne Hudson, Perkins-Tryon

Dawayne Hudson's third season as Demons head coach resulted in the school's first state semifinals appearance in more than 20 years.

Perkins-Tryon (11-2, 7-0) won its first district championship since 2011.

2023 All-Area First Team

John Hilligoss, Cushing

Hilligoss shredded opposing defenses while leading the area with 2,675 passing yards. He threw for 34 touchdowns and posted 577 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Josh Ford, Stillwater

Josh Ford was considered one of the best tight ends in the state going into the season, and he proved it on the field with 245 yards, three touchdowns and countless game-changing blocks for the area's leading rusher.

On defense, Ford added 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

Brady Matheson, Cushing

As a senior, Brady Matheson smashed his junior-year numbers. He caught 64 passes for 1,175 yards and 17 touchdowns. Just for good measure, he rushed seven times for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Whelan Carson, Perry

Whelan Carson was among the area's best two-way players.

He caught 54 passes for 1,114 yards and 10 touchdowns, but receiving wasn't his best trait. As a linebacker, he recorded 128 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.

Talon Kendrick, Stillwater

Talon Kendrick was the best player on the field for the Pioneers in the state championship game. He scored half of his total touchdowns on the season (six) in that game. He caught 50 passes for 527 yards and made 85 tackles and five interceptions.

Next year, he'll be suiting up for the orange and black.

Nolan Lantz, Stillwater

Nolan Lantz was the only member of the state champion offensive line that returned to Stillwater for the 2023 season. He was a key leader on the team and was named to the All-District team for Class 6A-II Division I.

Elijah Echohawk, Pawnee

Elijah Echowak was the lineman of the year in Class A District 5. He was the best blocker for a Pawnee team that rushed for 4,423 yards and 61 touchdowns on the season.

Bryce Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon

At the center position, Bryce Lightfoot was tremendous for the Demons this season, and he made 11 sacks, 58 tackles, and seven tackles for loss on defense.

Zain Wilson, Perry

Zain Wilson was selected as the first-team center for Class 2A District 1.

JB Thomas, Morrison

JB Thomas was an elite tackle, guard and center in his senior season.

Tre Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon

Tre Stevenson was a bruiser of a back, finishing with 1,182 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also an explosive defensive end as he made 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Conner Morlen, Cushing

Conner Morlen led the Tigers in sacks (nine) and forced fumbles (four) and was second in tackles (88) and tackles for loss (16).

Logan Britton, Yale

Junior Logan Britton was a monster as a 270-pound nose guard. He had 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Hunter Crenshaw, Morrison

Hunter Crenshaw was Morrison's leader on and off the field. He was a stellar offensive lineman and defensive end with seven sacks, 77 shackles and two fumble recoveries.

Caleb Humble, Stillwater

Caleb Humble made the transition to linebacker in his junior season, but he still excelled at rushing the passer. He finished the season with six sacks, 86 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.

Braiton Applegate, Perkins-Tryon

Braiton Applegate led the area in tackles for loss with 21.5, which is insane as a 6-foot, 185-pound linebacker. The junior had 67 total tackles and added 8.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

As a ball carrier, he had 407 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.

Ben Whitsett, Yale

Ben Whitsett was the area's leading tackler, totaling 178. He is just a sophomore, so the illustrious 200-mark seems within reason. He also scored four rushing touchdowns.

Kellen Fry, Cushing

Kellen Fry is another sophomore standout at linebacker. He had a team-high 135 tackles for the Tigers, which included 15 tackles for loss.

Preston Gajewski, Perkins-Tryon

Preston Gajewski's confidence was unmatched this season. He was a shutdown corner for Perkins-Tryon and ended his career with 40 tackles and four interceptions.

Cornelius Prather, Yale

Is there anything Cornelius Prather can't do?

The senior played quarterback for the first time, and he threw for 1,664 yards and 23 touchdowns.

But he cut his teeth in this game as a running back, and he was also the team's leading rusher with 1,201 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Don't forget about the defensive side of the ball, where Prather recorded 80 tackles and four interceptions.

Trey Tuck, Stillwater

Trey Tuck led the Pioneers in receiving with 637 yards on 42 catches, and he was their best player in the secondary with 87 tackles and six interceptions.

Luke Mitchell, Pawnee

Luke Mitchell is a quarterback in name only. He attempted just 32 passes on the season.

But he ran for 1,517 yards and had 29 total touchdowns. He also recorded 55 tackles and four interceptions as a safety.

Dylan Davidson, Perkins-Tryon

Dylan Davidson was the best specialist in the area. He made 50 of his 51 extra point attempts and totaled 1,980 punt yards.

He returned one of his seven interceptions for a touchdown.

2023 All-Area Second Team

Chance Acord, Stillwater

John Tarbox, Coyle

Lane Wood, Cushing

Heston Thompson, Stillwater

Cutter Greene, Perkins-Tryon

Judah Schwoegler, Stillwater

Corbin Reedy, Perkins-Tryon

Lonnie Schuler, Cushing

Austin Wright, Perkins-Tryon

Connor McClendon, Pawnee

Bobby Dixon, Pawnee

Lucas Reece, Yale

Nehemiah Kolone, Stillwater

Cash Waren, Perry

Cale McPeek, Pawnee

Hagen Cundiff, Perkins-Tryon

Treg Bowman, Perry

Caymon Prather, Yale

Teagan Minney, Yale

Kolbe Novotny, Pawnee

Andrew Kukuk, Perry

Brodey Long, Stillwater

Honorable Mentions

Tan Booth, Stillwater

Athan Nickles, Stillwater

Ethan Dudgeon, Stillwater

Wyatt Atkinson, Perkins-Tryon

Beck Smith, Perkins-Tryon

Malachi Brandon, Perkins-Tryon

Roman Tucker, Cushing

Wyatt Hisler, Cushing

Brock Bells, Cushing

Michael Cruz, Cushing

Mason Shubbert, Morrison

Kasey Rupp, Morrison

Grahm Williams, Morrison

Walker Whitsett, Yale

Conner Elliott, Yale

Kiylnd Williams, Perry

Alex Jennings, Coyle

Xavier Barber, Pawnee