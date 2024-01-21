The 2023 News Press All-Area Football Team
Jan. 20—2023 was an incredible year for high school football in Stillwater, Payne County and the surrounding area.
The area was littered with great players, great coaches and even better people.
This year, the News Press reintroduced two All-Area teams, and they feature 55 student-athletes. Eighteen additional players received an honorable mention.
Each of them represent the area in a manner that makes their communities proud.
Player of the Year: Holden Thompson, Stillwater
Holden Thompson completed a historic season in 2023, resetting the single-season school record for rushing yards with 2,167. He also set the school's record for most rushing yards in a game with his 331 yards in Stillwater's win over Tahlequah on Oct. 27.
With Thompson's 24 total touchdowns, the Pioneers won another district championship and returned to the state championship game.
Coach of the Year: Dawayne Hudson, Perkins-Tryon
Dawayne Hudson's third season as Demons head coach resulted in the school's first state semifinals appearance in more than 20 years.
Perkins-Tryon (11-2, 7-0) won its first district championship since 2011.
2023 All-Area First Team
John Hilligoss, Cushing
Hilligoss shredded opposing defenses while leading the area with 2,675 passing yards. He threw for 34 touchdowns and posted 577 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Josh Ford, Stillwater
Josh Ford was considered one of the best tight ends in the state going into the season, and he proved it on the field with 245 yards, three touchdowns and countless game-changing blocks for the area's leading rusher.
On defense, Ford added 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.
Brady Matheson, Cushing
As a senior, Brady Matheson smashed his junior-year numbers. He caught 64 passes for 1,175 yards and 17 touchdowns. Just for good measure, he rushed seven times for 136 yards and three touchdowns.
Whelan Carson, Perry
Whelan Carson was among the area's best two-way players.
He caught 54 passes for 1,114 yards and 10 touchdowns, but receiving wasn't his best trait. As a linebacker, he recorded 128 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
Talon Kendrick, Stillwater
Talon Kendrick was the best player on the field for the Pioneers in the state championship game. He scored half of his total touchdowns on the season (six) in that game. He caught 50 passes for 527 yards and made 85 tackles and five interceptions.
Next year, he'll be suiting up for the orange and black.
Nolan Lantz, Stillwater
Nolan Lantz was the only member of the state champion offensive line that returned to Stillwater for the 2023 season. He was a key leader on the team and was named to the All-District team for Class 6A-II Division I.
Elijah Echohawk, Pawnee
Elijah Echowak was the lineman of the year in Class A District 5. He was the best blocker for a Pawnee team that rushed for 4,423 yards and 61 touchdowns on the season.
Bryce Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon
At the center position, Bryce Lightfoot was tremendous for the Demons this season, and he made 11 sacks, 58 tackles, and seven tackles for loss on defense.
Zain Wilson, Perry
Zain Wilson was selected as the first-team center for Class 2A District 1.
JB Thomas, Morrison
JB Thomas was an elite tackle, guard and center in his senior season.
Tre Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon
Tre Stevenson was a bruiser of a back, finishing with 1,182 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also an explosive defensive end as he made 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Conner Morlen, Cushing
Conner Morlen led the Tigers in sacks (nine) and forced fumbles (four) and was second in tackles (88) and tackles for loss (16).
Logan Britton, Yale
Junior Logan Britton was a monster as a 270-pound nose guard. He had 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and nine forced fumbles.
Hunter Crenshaw, Morrison
Hunter Crenshaw was Morrison's leader on and off the field. He was a stellar offensive lineman and defensive end with seven sacks, 77 shackles and two fumble recoveries.
Caleb Humble, Stillwater
Caleb Humble made the transition to linebacker in his junior season, but he still excelled at rushing the passer. He finished the season with six sacks, 86 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.
Braiton Applegate, Perkins-Tryon
Braiton Applegate led the area in tackles for loss with 21.5, which is insane as a 6-foot, 185-pound linebacker. The junior had 67 total tackles and added 8.5 sacks and five pass breakups.
As a ball carrier, he had 407 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns.
Ben Whitsett, Yale
Ben Whitsett was the area's leading tackler, totaling 178. He is just a sophomore, so the illustrious 200-mark seems within reason. He also scored four rushing touchdowns.
Kellen Fry, Cushing
Kellen Fry is another sophomore standout at linebacker. He had a team-high 135 tackles for the Tigers, which included 15 tackles for loss.
Preston Gajewski, Perkins-Tryon
Preston Gajewski's confidence was unmatched this season. He was a shutdown corner for Perkins-Tryon and ended his career with 40 tackles and four interceptions.
Cornelius Prather, Yale
Is there anything Cornelius Prather can't do?
The senior played quarterback for the first time, and he threw for 1,664 yards and 23 touchdowns.
But he cut his teeth in this game as a running back, and he was also the team's leading rusher with 1,201 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Don't forget about the defensive side of the ball, where Prather recorded 80 tackles and four interceptions.
Trey Tuck, Stillwater
Trey Tuck led the Pioneers in receiving with 637 yards on 42 catches, and he was their best player in the secondary with 87 tackles and six interceptions.
Luke Mitchell, Pawnee
Luke Mitchell is a quarterback in name only. He attempted just 32 passes on the season.
But he ran for 1,517 yards and had 29 total touchdowns. He also recorded 55 tackles and four interceptions as a safety.
Dylan Davidson, Perkins-Tryon
Dylan Davidson was the best specialist in the area. He made 50 of his 51 extra point attempts and totaled 1,980 punt yards.
He returned one of his seven interceptions for a touchdown.
2023 All-Area Second Team
Chance Acord, Stillwater
John Tarbox, Coyle
Lane Wood, Cushing
Heston Thompson, Stillwater
Cutter Greene, Perkins-Tryon
Judah Schwoegler, Stillwater
Corbin Reedy, Perkins-Tryon
Lonnie Schuler, Cushing
Austin Wright, Perkins-Tryon
Connor McClendon, Pawnee
Bobby Dixon, Pawnee
Lucas Reece, Yale
Nehemiah Kolone, Stillwater
Cash Waren, Perry
Cale McPeek, Pawnee
Hagen Cundiff, Perkins-Tryon
Treg Bowman, Perry
Caymon Prather, Yale
Teagan Minney, Yale
Kolbe Novotny, Pawnee
Andrew Kukuk, Perry
Brodey Long, Stillwater
Honorable Mentions
Tan Booth, Stillwater
Athan Nickles, Stillwater
Ethan Dudgeon, Stillwater
Wyatt Atkinson, Perkins-Tryon
Beck Smith, Perkins-Tryon
Malachi Brandon, Perkins-Tryon
Roman Tucker, Cushing
Wyatt Hisler, Cushing
Brock Bells, Cushing
Michael Cruz, Cushing
Mason Shubbert, Morrison
Kasey Rupp, Morrison
Grahm Williams, Morrison
Walker Whitsett, Yale
Conner Elliott, Yale
Kiylnd Williams, Perry
Alex Jennings, Coyle
Xavier Barber, Pawnee