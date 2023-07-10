SEATTLE — The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be established ace vs. emerging ace, at least to start. New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole will take the ball for the American League, while the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will toe the rubber for the National League.

Cole, 32 and a six-time All-Star, is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA in his fourth season with the Yankees. In announcing Cole as the starter, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker — the AL skipper based on last year’s World Series — said Monday that it was about time Cole started the Midsummer Classic, noting his willingness to take the ball.

Gallen, 27, is heading into his first All-Star Game. The fifth-place finisher in last year’s NL Cy Young voting and a strong contender to win this season’s award, Gallen has been one of baseball’s best pitchers the past two seasons. This year, he has an MLB-best 11 wins and a 3.04 ERA as the ace of a D-backs team that enters the break tied atop the NL West.

“The numbers are incredible,” said NL manager Rob Thomson, the Philadelphia Phillies skipper. “He’s had a great year.”

The managers also laid out their starting lineups for Tuesday night’s game. Of note, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will bat, slotting in to the No. 2 spot, despite leaving his previous start on the mound due to a blister. The Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays is starting in center field for the AL, a spot that might have been occupied by the injured Aaron Judge.

Here’s the NL batting order:

And here’s the AL batting order:

The All-Star Game is at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It will be broadcast by FOX. The Home Run Derby is at 8 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN.