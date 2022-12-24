2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series expands to 12 races

2023 High Limit Sprint

The 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series schedule will feature 12 races beginning March 28 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. for a non-points event and will end October 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet created the High Limit series as a way to add high-profile, big-dollar events during the middle of the week. Two of the 12 races, the April 11 event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans. and the September 29 race at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa., will pay $50,000-to-win. Round 5 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio will pay $32,023-to-win. All other events are scheduled to have a purse of slightly more than $23,000 for the winner.

Ten states will host races in 2023 with Indiana and Pennsylvania hosting two races each.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won the inaugural race in August, 2022.

“I can’t wait to get started racing,” said Larson in a press release. “These are some of my favorite tracks I’ve ever raced at, and I’m looking forward to getting back to some I haven’t seen for some time, while also competing at Lakeside for the first time. We believe the High Limit Sprint Car Series fits into the 2023 sprint car landscape very well and is going to be lucrative for the teams and fun for the fans. Brad and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Series co-founder Brad Sweet explained the reasoning behind one of the 12 events being a non-points race.

“I’m sure a lot of fans and racers might be surprised that our first High Limit Sprint Car Series date is at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, and it being held as a non-points race,” said Sweet in a press release. “Despite previously stating that we doubted the High Limit Series would be able to accommodate a West Coast event in 2023, we have pivoted our thinking with an understanding that we should not limit our reach to only certain areas of the country, which we feel should help us grow our brand, and reach, more effectively.

“Also, with the decision of the national touring sprint car series to not contest any spring races in the Golden State in 2023, we believe the timing is right for a High Limit race to be held there at that time. We are hoping that many teams will head west for this race, or secure rides in California based cars, but we also understand that it may not be feasible for some, hence the reasoning behind our decision to make it a non-point event.”

2023 Schedule

3/28 Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare, Calif.

4/11 Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, Kans.

4/25 34 Raceway; West Burlington, Iowa

5/2 Kokomo Speedway; Kokomo, Ind.

5/16 Wayne County Speedway; Orrville, Ohio

5/31 Tri-City Speedway Franklin, Pa.

6/6 Eagle Raceway; Eagle, Neb.

7/25 Grandview Speedway; Bechtelsville, Pa.

8/15 Huset’s Speedway; Brandon, S.D.

9/26 Lernerville Speedway; Sarver, Pa.

10/3 Bridgeport Speedway; Bridgeport, N.J.

10/10 Lincoln Park Speedway; Putnamville, Ind.

