2023 Herald-Times All-Area Football Team Offense: QB Jarrin Alley leads the way

The reason Jarrin Alley was so good this season is because he was so good last year.

Alley was the backup quarterback at Bloomington South as a junior but didn't act like it. He prepared like crazy, like he was the starter. And he was good enough to start, but the Panthers went with the senior, Zach David but also sprinkled in playing time throughout each game, no matter the time or score.

"We couldn't let it be 50-50, but we had to let Jarrin be ready," South coach Gabe Johnson said.

And he was when his senior year rolled around and he was the clear No. 1. It was on his shoulders now and everything came together for an outstanding season. South went 11-2 before hitting a roadblock at semistate. Along the way, Alley went 180-of-273 for 2,738 yards and 38 touchdowns, both second-best in school history, to just four interceptions.

Given South's history, that's a big deal and it's why Alley is the 2023 Herald-Times Offensive Football Player of the Year.

Bloomington South’s Jarrin Alley (12) pitches the ball to Gavin Adams (35) during the IHSAA sectional championship football game at Seymour on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

"He always prepared like the starter," Johnson said. "So the game plan, the limited reps his junior year, that only increased as he became the starter. It was clear cut so everything was going to him so we had to find a suitable backup because he was the true No. 1.

"What I tell college guys is so often, you don't get a kid so cerebral and into our offense to make sure everything that should be happening is."

Alley recently announced he'll playing for Butler next year and taking that penchant for film study and deep preparation with him to Indianapolis.

"That was not a suggestion to him, it's just who he is," Johnson said. "We have kids who want to be good, but he knew he had one shot, so he made sure to put everything into it. So it was what he wanted.

"He could be a very good coach one day if he gets into that. He's a thinker, but not in a paralyzing way. He plays fast and everyone loves his mechanics, so he should make a good QB at the next level."

Bloomington South’s Jarrin Alley (12) throws a touchdown pass to Lucas Waldon during the IHSAA regional football game against Evansville North at South on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Alley's readiness was apparent every time the ball was snapped

Consider that Alley could have let circumstances get the best of him last year, but he never lost sight of his future goals and was always ready to go.

It made sense, considering he was pressed into service in the postseason as a sophomore, subbing in late in a tie game for the injured David to lead the Panthers to a sectional title game win over Bloomington North, then starting the regional game at New Albany in 2021.

"The preparation is what really stands out with Jarrin," Johnson said. "Butler and Dayton both wanted him and I tell them that if he'd started as a junior, we'd be having a different conversation with other schools.

"At the time, I know it broke his heart, but starting Zach was the right thing for the team at that point. It was as even as it could be between those two, but we were committed to making sure Jarrin was ready."

Alley's readiness was apparent every time the ball was snapped and a pass play was called.

"The fact he had 38 touchdowns and only four interceptions to me screams preparation," Johnson said. "Interceptions happen when a kid makes a bad read or throws a bad ball, and he rarely did either.

"His reads were on time."

Bloomington South’s Gavin Adams (35) is congratulated by Bloomington South’s Jarrin Alley (right) after scoring a touchdown during the football game against Columbus North at North on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Alley also had to mature into a leadership role this year. It wasn't so much a vocal one as keeping everything in good order, knowing his success depended on the success of those around him.

"That's the biggest thing it's always hard to get kids to do is get comfortable with leadership," Johnson said. "You have to define it. I think he completely understands what the quarterback position is and what it brings and why teams rely on that guy.

"To have those qualities, they are the focal point. He accepts that. His way was quiet leadership, servant leadership. Is he going to make sure you're in the right spot and doing the right things? Yes."

2023 Herald-Times All-Area Football Team Offense

QB: Jarrin Alley, South, Sr.

Led Panthers to an 11-win season and semistate appearance to earn H-T Offensive Player of the Year honors. In his first full season as a starter, went 180-of-273 for 2,738 yards (No. 2 all-time in school history) and 38 touchdowns (also No. 2 at South) with just four interceptions. Ran for another 195 yards and seven scores. IFCA 5A Senior All-State. All-CI. Will play at Butler.

Bloomington South’s Gavin Adams (35) runs the ball against Decatur Central’s Halbert Aguirre (35) during the IHSAA 5A semistate football game at Decatur Central on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

RB: Gavin Adams, South, Sr.

Had another strong season, piling up 1,403 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Also had 111 yards and two TDs receiving. Had nine 100-yard rushing games, including all four in the postseason. Career totals of 2,479 yards and 32 TDs. Repeat All-Area. All-CI. IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State.

Eastern Greene’s James Lewis (6) runs for a touchdown during the football game against Providence at Eastern Greene on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

RB: James Lewis, Eastern Greene, Sr.

Engine that made the T-Birds go for the past three seasons, finished with 173 carries for 1,634 yards and 27 touchdowns. Also caught eight passes for 46 yards. On defense, had 57 tackles, including 28 solos. Had a sack, a fumble recovery and blocked a field goal. All-Southwestern Conference. Repeat All-Area.

Bloomington South’s D’Andre Black (1) escapes the tackle attempt of Seymour’s Will Mahoney (35) on his way to scoring a touchdown during the IHSAA sectional championship football game at Seymour on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

WR: D'Andre Black, South, Sr.

Came back after last year's injury to become a dominant force at receiver, catching 50 passes for 885 yards and 15 touchdowns (No. 2 all-time in school history). All-CI. Repeat All-Area. IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State.

Bloomington North’s Jorian Brooks (12) runs with the ball during the football game against Columbus North at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

WR: Jorian Brooks, North, So.

Made a huge splash in his first year on varsity as a big-play threat, catching just 31 passes but turning them into a team-best 724 yards and six TDs.

Bloomington North’s Cole Grupenhoff (14) stiff-arms Bloomington South’s Elijah Walker (5) during the IHSAA sectional semi-final football game at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

WR: Cole Grupenhoff, North, Sr.

Had a big year as one of Dash King's main targets, catching 47 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns, giving him two-year totals of 80 and 1,057. Also dangerous in the return game with over 400 yards on punts and kickoffs. All-CI. Repeat All-Area.

Bloomington South’s Lucas Waldon (3) celebrates after a first down during the IHSAA regional football game against Evansville North at South on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

WR: Lucas Waldon, South, Sr.

Had one of the more prolific seasons in Panther history, finishing with 58 catches for 935 yards and 14 touchdowns, all top-six at South. Rushed for 99 yards and two scores. Dangerous on kick returns and also had an interception to cap the sectional win at North. All-CI. Repeat All-Area.

Bloomington North’s Aidan Steinfeldt (4) runs after a catch as BNL's Braden Baker gives chase during their football game at North on Friday, August 26, 2023.

TE: Aidan Steinfeldt, North, Sr.

Four-year varsity standout caught 44 passes this season for 586 yards and seven touchdowns to finish his career with 145 catches for 1,726 yards and 24 touchdowns, all school records. All-CI. Three-time All-Area. Indiana Football Coaches Top 50 All-State Team. IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State and Mr. Football at his position. Signed with Marshall.

OL: Diego Avila, South, Sr.

This 303-pounder was a reliable performer at right guard. All-CI. Repeat All-Area.

OL: Kendall Britton, Eastern Greene, Jr.

Took over at center in Week 3 for the T-Birds, who had their best record in five years and led the way for RB James Lewis' big season.

OL: Hudson Owings, North, Sr.

Three-year starter on the line, spent the last two at left guard as the Cougars went 15-6.

OL: Luke David, South Jr.

The 6-5, 265-pounder at right tackle paved the way for a running game that totaled over 2,200 yards.

OL: Max Wynalda, North, Sr.

Four-year varsity presence continued to be a force. Moved to center this year. On defense, had 23 tackles, 3½ for loss and a sack. All-CI. Three-time All-Area. IFCA Class 5A Senior All-State.

Bloomington North’s Dash King (2) throws a touchdown pass to Cole Grupenhoff during the football game against Columbus North at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

ATH: Dash King, North, Jr. (QB)

One of the state's best QBs, went 157-of-241 for 2,239 yards in just 10 games, with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Second year in a row with a 65% completion rate while piling up 358 completions, 4,568 yards and 50 TDs. Broke school record for yards passing in a game again with 435 yards in the sectional. All-CI. Repeat All-Area. Repeat IFCA Class 5A Junior All-State.

Edgewood’s Nehemiah Strunk (5) runs upfield past Brown County’s Jackson Daugherty (69) during their football game at Edgewood on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.

KR: Nehemiah Strunk, Edgewood, Jr.

Filled a lot of spots for the Mustangs, playing slot receiver, tight end, wide out, safety and corner. Caught 18 passes for 216 yards and had 57 tackles, four for loss on defense. Also handled kickoff returns.

Bloomington South’s Bryce Taylor (89) makes a 41-yard field goal from the hold of Noah Hernandez (81) during the IHSAA sectional semi-final football game at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

K: Bryce Taylor, South, Jr.

Took over all the kicking duties this year and excelled in all of them. Had a number of touchbacks on kickoffs, averaged 39.4 yards per punt, went 51-of-54 on extra points and eight-of-eight on field goals with a long of 43. All-CI. Repeat All-Area.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kyvan Bandy, Owen Valley, Sr (RB); Tate Bless, North, Sr. (WR/LS); Grant Coffey, Edgewood, Sr. (QB/DB); Gabe Drew, Edgewood, Jr. (RB/DB); Jack Dubois, Owen Valley, Sr. (DB/WR); Tim Harden, Owen Valley, Sr. (WR); Kijaun Hayes, North, Sr. (RB); Landon Henderson, Eastern Greene, Jr. (OL); Peyton Lewis, Eastern Greene, Jr. (WR/TE); Ben Morrison, South, Sr. (RB); Noah Nelson, North, Sr. (PK); Larry Staples, North, Sr. (OL); Isaac Sullivan, South, Jr. (OL).

