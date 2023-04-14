2023 Gold Cup draw: USA paired with Jamaica in tournament

Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup have been drawn and the United States now knows its path to trying to win the trophy again. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup were drawn Friday at SoFi Stadium, which will also be the host venue for the the final on July 16.

The United States is looking to become the first repeat winner since Mexico in 2009 and 2011. The other nations will be vying to disrupt the flow and have the first non-USA versus Mexico final for the first time since 2017.

“The region itself is getting stronger. We just want to keep improving,” said current USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson. “The benchmark for us is winning this again.”

2023 Gold Cup groups

Group A

United States Jamaica Nicaragua Winner prelim 9

Group B

Mexico Haiti Honduras Qatar

Group C

Costa Rica Panama El Salvador Winner prelim 8

Group D

Canada Guatemala Cuba Winner prelim 7

The action will get started on June 16 as 12 teams will face each other in two preliminary rounds to fill three spots in the group stage.

Prelims schedule

Round 1 - June 16 & 17

Prelim 1: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Guadeloupe

Prelim 2: Martinique vs. St. Lucia

Prelim 3: Curaçao vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

Prelim 4: French Guiana vs. Sint Maarten

Prelim 5: Suriname vs. Puerto Rico

Prelim 6: Guayana vs. Grenada

Round 2 - June 20

Prelim 7: Winner of Prelim 1 vs. Winner of Prelim 6

Prelim 8: Winner of Prelim 2 vs. Winner of Prelim 5

Prelim 9: Winner of Prelim 3 vs. Winner of Prelim 4

Fifteen stadiums in over 14 cities will host the games. The full schedule will be announced in the coming days.