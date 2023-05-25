2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games opponent announced for Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball

Another piece of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023-24 men’s college basketball schedule has been unveiled.

The Big Ten and BIG EAST jointly announced the pairings and dates for the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games. It includes Iowa traveling to Omaha, Neb., to take on the Creighton Bluejays on Nov. 14.

It’ll be the first meeting between the two programs since Creighton topped Iowa 82-59 all the way back on Nov. 20, 2011 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 14-11.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, Creighton (24-13, 14-6 BIG EAST) advanced all the way to the Elite Eight last season before falling to eventual national runner-up San Diego State, 57-56, in the South Region’s final in Louisville, Ky.

🏀 The #B1G, BIG EAST Announce Schedule for 2023 𝙂𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙩 𝙏𝙞𝙥𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨❗https://t.co/p9F56C5UBD — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) May 24, 2023

The 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games get underway on Monday, Nov. 13 with Xavier traveling to Purdue and Michigan against St. John’s from Madison Square Garden.

Iowa will take part in day two of the weeklong, eight-game event as one-third of a Tuesday night triple header. In addition to Iowa-Creighton, fans will also be treated to Wisconsin at Providence and Marquette at Illinois.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Georgetown travels to Rutgers. Finally, on Friday, Nov. 17, Maryland visits Villanova and Butler heads to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Named in honor of the late Dave Gavitt, the series provides some big-time nonconference matchups early in the college basketball season. Gavitt, the founder of the BIG EAST, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

This will mark Iowa’s fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games. The Hawkeyes topped Seton Hall last season, 83-67, in South Orange, N.J. as Kris Murray led the way with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Filip Rebraca was fabulous in that contest as well, stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist.

The win over the Pirates leveled Iowa’s all-time record in the event at 2-2. The Hawkeyes also won at Marquette, 89-61, on Nov. 19, 2015.

Advertisement

Iowa finished its 2022-23 season with a 19-14 (11-9 Big Ten) record. The Hawkeyes are one of just 10 programs nationally to earn four consecutive NCAA Tournament berths.

More Basketball!

Kris Murray updates progress at NBA draft Combine For The Win forecasting Murray brothers reunion Iowa men's basketball offers rising 4-star 2025 SF Amari Allen Coming home! What does Even Brauns add to the Iowa Hawkeyes? Twitter celebrates Keegan Murray's first-team NBA All-Rookie honor

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire