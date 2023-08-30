2023 Fantasy Football Predictions for AFC: Will Joe Burrow win MVP?

Dolphins: The health of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be key for fantasy managers and Miami’s fate this season. Tagovailoa has MVP potential after just posting one of the best YPA seasons ever, and 40+ passing touchdowns are well within reach if health cooperates … Miami’s backfield committee causes more headaches than fantasy production, with De’Von Achane emerging later in the year … With a legend coaching and a defense with potential, the Dolphins should be right in the playoff hunt in a tough division.