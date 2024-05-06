2023-24 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards All-USA Offensive Football Team

The nominees for National Offensive Football Player of the Year highlight just how great—and competitive— the 2023 high school season was, with the 25 players listed below each creating headlines every Friday night, Saturday afternoon, or any time the team stepped onto the gridiron.

A literal Super 25, the All-USA HSSA Team has big-name talents who have moved on to top college programs, plus a few from the Class of 2025 to keep an eye on this season.

From this list of top performers across the country, the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards will choose one Player of the Year in August — a perfect pregame celebration ahead of the anticipated 2024 season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 2023-24 HSSA All-USA Offensive Football Team.

Micah Alejado, QB, Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) — SR

Brandon Baker, OL, Mater Dei High School (California) — SR

Jason Brown Jr., RB, O’Dea High School (Washington) — SR

Navi Bruzon, QB, Liberty High School (Arizona) — SR

Terry Bussey, ATH, Timpson High School (Texas) — SR

Cam Coleman, WR, Central High School (Alabama) — SR

Kahnen Daniels, RB, West Point High School (Mississippi) — SR

Caden Durham, RB, Duncanville High School (Texas) — SR

Ike Garcia, OL, Corner Canyon High School (Utah) — SR

Jeremy Hecklinski, QB, Walton High School (Georgia) — SR

Alvin Henderson, RB, Elba High School (Alabama) — JR

Ju’Juan Johnson, QB, Lafayette Christian Academy (Louisiana) — SR

DJ Lagway, QB, Willis High School (Texas) — SR

Isaiah Marshall, ATH, Southfield A&T High School (Michigan) — SR

Jaylen Mbakwe, DB, Clay-Chalkville High School (Alabama) — SR

Aaron Philo, QB, Prince Avenue Christian School (Georgia) — SR

Josh Ringer, RB, East Central High School (Indiana) — SR

Ben Roebuck, OL, St. Edward High School (Ohio) — SR

David Sanders Jr., OL, Providence Day School (North Carolina) — JR

Keelan Smith, TE, Liberty North High School (Missouri) — SR

Josiah Thompson, OL, Dillon High School (South Carolina) — SR

Nitro Tuggle, WR, NorthWood High School (Indiana) — SR

Ryan Williams, WR, Saraland High School (Alabama) — SR

Elyiss Williams, TE, Camden County High School (Georgia) — JR

Aneyas Williams, RB, Hannibal High School (Missouri) — SR

