2022 Year-End Fantasy Football Awards

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski close the book on the 2022 regular season by coming up with their own year-end fantasy football awards and handing them out to the lucky winners.

Find out who was the fantasy MVP, the fantasy rookie of the year, which team had the most variety of scapegoats, who we wasted the most oxygen on and a lot more, including a few minutes where Matt and Scott discuss their favorite books.

Before wrapping things up, the guys also crown the best waiver wire pickup of the season and the most disappointing season-ending injury for fantasy football in 2022.

02:50 2022 Fantasy MVP

09:55 2022 Fantasy Rookie of the Year

19:30 The Touchdown Allergy award

22:40 “Extra Glass” in the film room award

26:30 The “Island of Hell” award

27:30 “Moving is an Adventure” award

29:15 Best fantasy ecosystem

31:55 The Polaroid award (slow-developing rookie WR)

34:10 2nd year WR most likely to end up in the dog house next season

38:00 Unlikeliest Buddy Cop Show Award

40:55 Worst Narrative award

44:00 The Scapegoat Variety award

46:50 The Wasted Oxygen award

50:20 The Waiting for Godot Award / Book Chat

56:00 The most disappointing season-ending injury of the fantasy season

57:00 The best waiver wire pickup of the season

60:35 The “This League Moves Fast” award

62:20 The Al Capone’s Vault Award

65:00 The “there’s zero chance that I would be able to convince you this was real if I had a time machine and traveled back to the summer to tell you this one specific thing” award

