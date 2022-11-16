2022 Rutgers football in the NFL: Week 10

With November at its midpoint, the playoffs are only weeks away. The focus now for many teams has shifted to division races and securing the best playoff seed possible.

However, there is still plenty to talk about from the past weekend that featured several close calls and unforgettable finishes. Rutgers football was well-represented across the league. Veterans such as Duron Harmon and Sebastian- Joseph Day provided a reminder of their importance.

The veterans, however, weren’t the only ones who shined on Sunday. Isiah Pachecho recovered from a rough Week 9 and nearly reached the 100-yard rushing mark. Titans’ cornerback Tre Avery saw the field for the second straight week and helped hold the Broncos’ offense in check.

Fans of the Scarlet and White don’t just root for the players when they play in SHI Stadium, but they continue to cheer for their favorite former Scarlet Knights in whatever colors they don on Sundays.

Let’s see how the Scarlet Knights in the NFL performed in Week 10!

Isiah Pachecho - Kansas City Chiefs

After struggling in Week 9, the former Rutgers star was able to get back on track. On 16 carries, he had 82 yards which is a new career high. The New Jersey native did have one fumble, but he averaged 5.1 yards a carry.

The 23-year-old showed why the Chiefs are making him an integral part of the offense. He has 292 total yards of offense this season with nine games left on the schedule. Due to his performance, he should see more carries in Week 10 when the Chiefs take on the Chargers.

Sebastian Joseph-Day- Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers lost to the 49ers on Sunday, Joseph-Day finished fifth on the team in tackles. The former Rutgers star had four tackles, including two for a loss which was tied for the team-high. After a disappointing showing the week before, he was able to get back on track.

Through nine games, the fourth, sixth-round pick is making an impact in his first season with the Chargers. He has recorded 33 tackles which is only four short of his total from last season. He will be looking to build on his success this week in a matchup with the Chiefs.

Duron Harmon- Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday, Duron Harmon continued to have one of the best seasons of his career. He had at least four tackles for the fourth consecutive game, bringing his total on the season to 40. Although Las Vegas dropped their third straight game, Harmon continued to make an impact in the secondary.

Through the Raiders’ first nine games, Harmon has the fifth most tackles on the team. He also has two interceptions and one forced fumble. While the 2022 campaign is far from over, the 31-year-old is making the most of his time in Las Vegas.

Tre Avery- Tennessee Titans

On Sunday afternoon, Tre Avery made an impact for the second straight week. The twenty-five-year-old had two tackles, his second-highest total in a game this season. In his limited action, the Titans cornerback made the most of his opportunity.

So far, in 2022, Avery has only appeared in four games during his rookie campaign. He has nine total tackles and one fumble recovery. With the postseason on the horizon, he will be looking to earn more playing time with wins at a premium.

Knights out of Action

Unfortunately, there were some former Rutgers favorites dealing with injuries or other issues who did not play in Week 10. Those players that can hopefully return to action soon.

Michael Dwumfour – Defensive Line – Houston Texans

Clark Harris – Long Snapper – Cincinnati Bengals

Tyler Kroft – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers

Logan Ryan – Safety – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kemoko Turay – Defensive Line – San Francisco 49ers

