The 2022 PFWA All-AFC team
The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of writers that cover the NFL and 32 franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announced their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.
The All-NFL team is here. The All-NFC team is here.
Below is the All-NFC team.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Quarterback
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Tight end
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
T Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
T Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
G Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Defensive line
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Matthew Judon, New England Patriots
OLB Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
OLB Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
MLB Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos
Safety
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Special teams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports