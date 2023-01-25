The 2022 PFWA All-AFC team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of writers that cover the NFL and 32 franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announced their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.

The All-NFL team is here. The All-NFC team is here.

Below is the All-NFC team.

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receiver

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive line

T Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

T Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

G Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive line

DE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers

OLB Matthew Judon, New England Patriots

OLB Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

MLB Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teams

K Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST Justin Hardee, New York Jets

