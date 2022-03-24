2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Ole Miss football schedule 2022: Who does Ole Miss miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule

Sept 3 Troy

Sept 10 Central Arkansas

Sept 17 at Georgia Tech

Sept 24 Tulsa

Oct 1 Kentucky

Oct 8 at Vanderbilt

Oct 15 Auburn

Oct 22 at LSU

Oct 29 at Texas A&M

Nov 5 OPEN DATE

Nov 12 Alabama

Nov 19 at Arkansas

Nov 24 Mississippi State

Ole Miss Football Schedule: Who do the Rebels miss from the SEC slate?

Ole Miss has one of the sweetest breaks in all of college sports – Vanderbilt is its annual matchup from the SEC East.

While other teams are dealing with Georgia, and Florida, and a dangerous Tennessee, the Rebels get the Commodores – but it’s a road game – after a home date with Kentucky that starts the SEC season.

They also miss South Carolina, but again, there’s no Georgia, and there’s Vanderbilt. And …

Ole Miss Football Schedule What To Know: Start 7-0 ... or close to it

There aren’t any guarantees in the SEC and Ole Miss could certainly take a wee step back, but the first half of the season is about as dreamy as it gets.

Maybe the Rebels are underdogs at home against Kentucky, but nah. They should beat Georgia Tech on the road, they get Auburn in Oxford. There’s no excuse to not at least be 6-1, but 7-0 is a reasonable expectation before the finishing kick.

And …

Ole Miss Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Ole Miss isn’t exactly pushing the non-conference envelope.

Yeah, fine, all you can reasonably ask out of an SEC team is to play one Power Five program in an uncomfortable spot – the Rebels have to go do Georgia Tech – but Troy, Central Arkansas, and Tulsa. That’s it. That’s the non-conference slate.

The Texas A&M game is on the road, and LSU starts a run of three road games in four dates, but Alabama is a home game.

If the Lane Train really is chugging, this is a ten-win schedule – at least nine.

