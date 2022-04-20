2022 NFL draft scouting report: South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

6-foot-4

258 pounds

Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft grade

5.62 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential

TL;DR scouting report

Long, hard-charging, talented pass rusher whose consistency and run defense are areas that require development

The skinny

A 4-star Rivals recruit as a linebacker in the Class of 2018, Enagbare choses the Gamecocks over Georgia and Georgia Tech. He saw time in 12 games on the defensive line as a freshman, totaling 20 tackles (three TFLs), one sack, two passes defended and a blocked kick. In 2019, Enagbare played in 12 games (one start), collecting 27 tackles (seven TFLs) and 3.5 sacks.

Enagbare started all eight games he played in 2020 (missing the final two with injury), totaling 30 tackles (seven TFLs), six sacks and three forced fumbles. In 2021, he returned to school and started the first 12 games and collected 42 tackles five TFLs), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and two passes defended. Enagbare opted out of the bowl game and participated in the 2022 Senior Bowl.

South Carolina EDGE Kingsley Enagbare offers goood length and surprising effectiveness as a pass rusher. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upside

Elongated frame can cause problems for tackles

Thickly built — can withstand rigors of trench play

Good testing numbers in vertical jump, broad jump, 10-yard split

Better bend around the edge than you might assume for his length

Heavy hands that can shock defenders

Upper-body strength isn't elite, but he's made gains in this area

Pass-rush win rate (including pressures and hits) was surprisingly high

Active hands and disruptive — four forced fumbles past two seasons

Hits with purpose — drives through ball carriers and doesn't get cheated out of contact

Makes impact felt in games that goes beyond the box score

Sets a solid edge in the run game most of the time

Hard worker, high-motor player

Showed he could get home from the interior early in college career

Downside

Disappointing testing numbers in agility drills — stiffness changing directions

Tape doesn't display explosive qualities you'd assume with his jumping numbers

Feet, balance and take-on strength likely to be average by NFL standards

Impact in games runs hot and cold — a but too streaky in his performances

Didn't quite dominate some lower-competition matchups like you'd expect

Merely average sack production — so-so finisher at this stage

Well-schooled pass rusher but not enough deception, variance in his approach

Loses some gap integrity as a run defender

Potential health red flag with past hip injury

Never quite met sky-high expectations in college

Best-suited destination

Enagbare offers some versatility as an edge defender, but how much? We haven't really seen him rush from the interior the past two years, and his run-stopping ability isn't always consistent. That could mean Enagbare opens his career as a pass-rush specialist as he expands his game.

Did you know

Enagbare's nickname is "J.J." — but why? It has nothing to do with his name and everything to do with his mother and his favorite TV show as a kid.

"It was a childhood nickname that my mother gave me," Enagbare told the school's website. "There was a little show that I used to watch, 'Jay Jay the Jet Plane,' and I would act like him all the time."

Player comp

Romeo Okwara

Expected draft range

Rounds 2-3