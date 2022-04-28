2022 NFL draft: Live stream, how to watch first round, time, everything you need to know

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here.

After months of mock drafts, evaluations and projections, the league's 87th annual NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday with the first round. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, and the final four rounds will be completed on Saturday.

A general view of the NFL logo on the main stage during the second round of the NFL football draft.

Here's everything you need to know about the draft:

What time does the 2022 NFL draft start?

The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET. Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. ET and Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin Saturday, April 30, at noon ET.

What TV channel is the 2022 NFL draft on?

The NFL draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

How can I live stream the 2022 NFL draft?

The NFL draft can be streamed on WatchESPN or the NFL Mobile app. Streaming also available on FuboTV.

Where will the 2022 NFL draft take place?

The 2020 NFL draft was set to take place in Las Vegas, but the COVID-19 pandemic moved that year's event to a remote setting to maintain quarantine and isolation measures that were in place at the time. The NFL opted to keep the 2021 draft in Cleveland as originally planned and instead awarded the 2022 event back to Las Vegas to make up for the lost year in 2020.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will take the stage and announce the picks near the Caesars Forum, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip. In the typical flash and style Las Vegas is known for, this year's red carpet event before the draft begins will be one that floats — in the famous fountain of the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

What's the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft?

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (From Los Angeles Rams)

