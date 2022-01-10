2022 NFL draft first-round order: Jaguars to pick at No. 1 again as top 18 selections are set
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 18, which locked in the order for the first 18 selections.
For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall selection. Jacksonville becomes the first franchise since the Cleveland Browns in 2017-18 to earn the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons.
The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seeding.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 3-14 (strength of schedule: .512)
Record: 3-13-1 (.528)
3. Houston Texans
Record: 4-13 (.498)
Record: 4-13 (.512)
Record: 4-13 (.536)
6. Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-12 (.509)
7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Chicago Bears' record: 6-11 (.524)
8. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 7-10 (.472)
9. Denver Broncos
Record: 7-10 (.484)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks' record: 7-10 (.519)
11. Washington Football Team
Record: 7-10 (.529)
12. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 8-9 (.507)
13. Cleveland Browns
Record: 8-9 (.514)
14. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-9 (.531)
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins' record: 9-8 (.464)
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
Indianapolis Colts' record: 9-8 (.495)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 9-8 (.510)
18. New Orleans Saints
Record: 9-8 (.512)
Playoff teams (if season ended today)
Wild-card teams
19. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 9-8 (.469)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 9-7-1 (.521)
21. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 10-7 (.510)
22. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers' record: 10-7 (.500)
23. New England Patriots
Record: 10-7 (.481)
24. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 11-6 (.490)
Division winners
25. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 10-7 (.472)
26. Buffalo Bills
Record: 11-6 (.472)
27. Tennessee Titans
Record: 12-5 (.472)
28. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams' record: 12-5 (.483)
29. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 12-5 (.488)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 12-5 (.538)
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 13-4 (.467)
32. Green Bay Packers
Record: 13-4 (.479)
Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
