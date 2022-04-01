2022 NBA mock drafts: Houston Rockets picks entering April

As the calendar turns to April, only three games remain in the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament — better known as March Madness. Other than results from the annual NBA Draft Combine in May (where many top prospects decline to fully participate), many of the data points available for public consumption are already in.

With that in mind, it’s a good time to check in with the experts and peruse the latest wave of mock drafts for the NBA’s 2022 first round.

The Houston Rockets own two first-round picks in 2022: Their own, and one from Brooklyn. With only a few games left in the 2021-22 regular season, the Houston (20-57) one is certain to be in the lottery, and it’s possible that Brooklyn’s could be, too — since they are currently tracking to play in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

If the Nets (40-37) advance out of the play-in tournament and make the playoffs, No. 16 is the most likely spot for that pick in the first-round order. If they do not, that pick would likely enter the 2022 NBA draft lottery slotted at No. 14, with a small chance of jumping into the top four.

Scroll on for a look at the latest probabilities and pick options. The draft lottery, which will finalize the order, takes place on May 17.

Future Houston Rockets draft assets, protections through 2028

Draft lottery odds, if Rockets finish with worst record

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 47.9%

(pick odds via Tankathon)

Draft lottery odds, if Rockets finish with second-worst record

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 27.8%

No. 6: 20.0%

(pick odds via Tankathon)

Draft lottery odds, if Rockets finish with third-worst record

No. 1: 14.0%

No. 2: 13.4%

No. 3: 12.7%

No. 4: 12.0%

No. 5: 14.8%

No. 6: 26.0%

No. 7: 7.0%

(pick odds via Tankathon)

Draft lottery odds, if Nets have best record among non-playoff teams

No. 1: 0.5%

No. 2: 0.6%

No. 3: 0.6%

No. 4: 0.7%

No. 14: 97.6%

(pick odds via Tankathon)

Projections for Houston’s own 2022 first-round pick

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (4/1), No. 1 overall: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

NBADraft.net (3/30), No. 3: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (3/29), No. 3: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (3/28), No. 2: Paolo Banchero

(Duke: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Tankathon (3/26), No. 2: Jabari Smith

(Auburn: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (3/24), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (3/24), No. 1: Chet Holmgren

(Gonzaga: Big, Freshman, 7-1)

Projections for Houston’s 2022 first-round pick via Brooklyn

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic (4/1), No. 16 overall: Malaki Branham

(Ohio State: Wing, Freshman, 6-5)

NBADraft.net (3/30), No. 16: Jaden Hardy

(Ignite: Guard, G League, 6-4)

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report (3/29), No. 14: Jeremy Sochan

(Baylor: Big, Freshman, 6-8)

Jonathan Givony, ESPN (3/28), No. 16: Kennedy Chandler

(Tennessee: Guard, Freshman, 6-1)

Tankathon (3/26), No. 16: Ochai Agbaji

(Kansas: Wing, Senior, 6-5)

Bryan Kalbrosky, For The Win (3/24), No. 16: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer (3/24), No. 16 overall: TyTy Washington Jr.

(Kentucky: Guard, Freshman, 6-3)

