2022 NASCAR Cup Series Silly Season tracker

Driver movement is coming fast and furious over the course of the 2021 season, providing a preview of the 2022 landscape that so far includes an Xfinity Series powerhouse wading into the Cup Series full time, a team in its first season purchasing a longtime organization, a championship crew chief stepping down from atop the pit box and plenty more rumors swirling as the season charges on.

Our 2022 Silly Season Tracker is below, listing what we know for full-time Cup Series teams in 2022. We’ll update this page often, as teams finalize their plans for next season. Anything highlighted in red indicates news on that driver and ride for beyond 2021, and clicking on the red line will give you more information on the move and its impact.

No.

Driver

Crew Chief

Team

1

Ross Chastain

N/A

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chastain lands in the second car at Trackhouse. He had been at Chip Ganassi Racing, which sold its NASCAR operations to Trackhouse in June. Kurt Busch remains the biggest free agent available.

2

Austin Cindric

Jeremy Bullins

Team Penske

Team Penske has announced that Austin Cindric will make the jump to the Cup Series full-time to pilot the No. 2 car in 2022.

3

Austin Dillon

Justin Alexander

Richard Childress Racing

4

Kevin Harvick

Rodney Childers

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Kyle Larson

Cliff Daniels

Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports that goes through the 2023 season and includes majority sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

6

Brad Keselowski

TBD

Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing announced that Brad Keselowski will come on board in 2022 in a driver-ownership role and will drive the No. 6, a seat held by Ryan Newman in 2021.

7

Corey LaJoie

Ryan Sparks

Spire Motorsports

8

Tyler Reddick

Randall Burdett

Richard Childress Racing

9

Chase Elliott

Alan Gustafson

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Aric Almirola

Mike Bugarewicz

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Denny Hamlin

Chris Gabehart

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

N/A

Team Penske

Todd Gordon, Blaney\"s crew chief, has announced he will retire from Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season.

Story continues

14

Chase Briscoe

Johnny Klausmeier

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Justin Haley

N/A

Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing has announced it will be running full time in the Cup Series in 2022, with Justin Haley piloting the entry.

17

Chris Buescher

Luke Lambert

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kyle Busch

Ben Beshore

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Martin Truex Jr.

James Small

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Christopher Bell

Adam Stevens

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Harrison Burton

Jonathan Hassler

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing has announced that Harrison Burton will be their full-time driver for the 2022 season in the No. 21 Ford Mustang.

22

Joey Logano

Paul Wolfe

Team Penske

23

Bubba Wallace

Mike Wheeler

23XI Racing

24

William Byron

Rudy Fugle

Hendrick Motorsports

34

Michael McDowell

Drew Blickensderfer

Front Row Motorsports

37

Ryan Preece

Trent Owens

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

Anthony Alfredo

Seth Barbour

Front Row Motorsports

41

Cole Custer

Mike Shiplett

Stewart-Haas Racing

43

Erik Jones

Jerry Baxter

Richard Petty Motorsports

Erik Jones announced he will return to the Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet in 2022.

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Brian Pattie

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Alex Bowman

Greg Ives

Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports.

78

B.J. McLeod

Frank Kerr

Live Fast Motorsports

99

Daniel Suarez

Travis Mack

Trackhouse Racing Team