2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

It’s time for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The first event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The Ron Prichard-design is a par-70 course measuring at 7,243 yards.

Tony Finau won the first playoff event last year, the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. It was Finau’s second career win, beating Cameron Smith on the first playoff hole.

Now, Finau enters this year’s event after recently winning consecutive starts at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. Scottie Scheffler, the Masters champion, is No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings with Smith, the Champion Golfer of the Year, in second.

The field may not be quite set, however, as three LIV golfers are taking legal action to gain access to the tournament.

Only the top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. All times listed are ET.

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax, Brandon Wu 8:26 a.m. Taylor Moore, Cam Davis, John Huh 8:37 a.m. Alex Noren, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley 8:48 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Tyrrell Hatton 8:59 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Lucas Herbert, Sebastián Muñoz 9:10 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley 9:21 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise 9:32 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Lee Hodges 9:43 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Ryan Palmer, Nick Watney 9:54 a.m. Robert Streb, Jason Day, Doug Ghim 1 p.m. David Lipsky, Peter Malnati, Andrew Putnam 1:11 p.m. Chad Ramey, Adam Long, Adam Scott 1:22 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III 1:33 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Davis Riley, Seamus Power 1:44 p.m. John Rahm, Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel 1:55 p.m. Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris 2:06 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 2:17 p.m. Aaron Rai, Danny Lee, Adam Svensson 2:28 p.m. Justin Rose, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley 2:39 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Matthias Schwab, Patton Kizzire 2:50 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Rickie Fowler

10th hole

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler 8:26 a.m. Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri, Troy Merritt 8:37 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Chez Reavie, Chris Kirk 8:48 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston 8:59 a.m. Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth 9:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young 9:21 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Sam Burns 9:32 a.m. Martin Laird, Sam Ryder, Scott Piercy 9:43 a.m. Michael Thompson, Callum Tarren, Max McGreevy 9:54 a.m. Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor 1 p.m. Russell Knox, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard 1:11 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers 1:22 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman 1:33 p.m. K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy 1:44 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, Sahith Theegala 1:55 p.m. Joohyung “Tom” Kim, Sepp Straka, Kevin Kisner 2:06 p.m. Shane Lowry, Luke List, Corey Conners 2:17 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, C.T. Pan, Adam Schenk 2:28 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Dylan Frittelli, James Hahn 2:39 p.m. Stewart Cink, Kevin Tway, Ryan Brehm

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 11th

TV

Golf Channel: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, August 12th

TV

Golf Channel: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 13th

TV

Golf Channel: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

NBC: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 14th

TV

Golf Channel: 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

NBC: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:00 a.m.-6 p.m.

