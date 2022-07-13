2022 Bruins free agency tracker: Signings, departures, rumors and more

Bruins free agency tracker: Signings, departures, rumors and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL free agency officially opened on Wednesday and a number of teams wasted no time adding talent to their rosters.

The Boston Bruins have a handful of players hitting free agency this offseason, including team captain Patrice Bergeron. It was reported the 36-year-old will return to the B's for his 19th NHL season, though that news has not been made official.

Rumor also has it that veteran center David Krejci, who left Boston last season to return home to play in the Czech Republic, is close to rejoining the Bruins as well.

The Bruins enter free agency with less than $4 million in salary cap space, so they'll have to get creative in order to sign both Bergeron and Krejci while filling out their roster with other signings. If and when they make a move, you can find it below in our Bruins free agency tracker along with the team's departures, trades, and rumors (All times below are Eastern).

Free agent signings

Wednesday, 4:23 p.m.: The Bruins made the signings off Lettieri, Renouf, and Greer official while also announcing the additions of goaltender Keith Kinkaid and defenseman Connor Carrick to one-year, two way contracts.

Wednesday, 3:38 p.m.: Forward Vinni Lettieri has signed a two-way deal with the B's, per The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Vinni Lettieri has agreed to a lucrative two-way with the #Bruins. Very fast, scoring forward. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 13, 2022

Wednesday, 2:48 p.m.: The Bruins reportedly have signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way deal.

Dan Renouf to Boston 2 yrs 2 way — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 13, 2022

Wednesday, 1 p.m.: The Bruins reportedly are bringing in forward AJ Greer on a two-year contract.

Free agent departures

Wednesday, 12:48 p.m.: The Arizona Coyotes announced they have signed defenseman Josh Brown a to a two-year deal.

Weâ€™ve signed defenseman Josh Brown to a two-year contract.



Welcome to Arizona, Josh! ðŸœ https://t.co/dhnomvGD9O — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 13, 2022

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m.: Forward Curtis Lazar is headed to the Vancouver Canucks on a three-year contract, the Canucks announced.

Trades

Wednesday, 12:14 p.m.: The Bruins announced they have traded forward Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for forward Pavel Zacha.

Rumors

Wednesday, 11:29 a.m.: Bergeron has not yet made a decision on his future and isn't ready to confirm his return to Boston, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVASports.

En entrevue Ã @TVASports Patrice Bergeron dit quâ€™il nâ€™est pas prÃªt Ã confirmer son retour Ã Boston et que sa rÃ©flexion nâ€™est pas terminÃ©e. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 13, 2022

Tuesday, 7:53 p.m.: Bergeron reportedly will return to the Bruins next season and a contract will be finalized "in the next few hours".