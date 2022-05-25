2022 All-NBA teams: Jayson Tatum's ascent, Trae Young's raise and a generational shift

His Atlanta Hawks may have been eliminated from NBA playoff contention in fairly embarrassing fashion a month ago, but Trae Young still earned himself an extra $34.5 million on a random Tuesday night in May.

The league announced its All-NBA teams prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and Young's selection to the third team triggered a clause in the designated rookie maximum extension he signed last summer that increases his projected salary from $172.5 million to $207 million over the next five seasons.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell missed out on similar raises last season, when they failed to make an All-NBA team in the final year before their max extensions began.

Tatum's first-team selection on Tuesday — his second All-NBA nod in three years — came a year late to clear a fatter check. It still secures the 24-year-old's status in the game, along with his performance in the Eastern Conference finals. He and 23-year-old Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic are the last first-team honorees standing in the playoffs. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker were eliminated before Tuesday's announcement.

Doncic already qualified for the $34.5 million salary bump after earning consecutive first-team selections in the previous two years. (A player coming off his rookie scale contract can increase his max salary from 25% of the salary cap to 30% if he makes All-NBA in the season immediately before his extension begins or in two of the previous three seasons.) His three straight first-team bids have him on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Tuesday's announcement signals a generational All-NBA shift, as six of the 15 selections were first- or second-time selections. Six of the biggest snubs from the roster were also awaiting word of their first nods. The first team is comprised entirely of players younger than 28 years old for the first time since the 1954-55 season. Doncic joins Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (2010-12), Hall of Famer Tim Duncan (1998-2000) and Max Zaslofsky (1947-49) as the only players to make the first team three times before the age of 24.

The All-NBA guard has not completely changed shifts. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James padded his record with an 18th straight selection, despite missing the playoffs for the first time since his initial All-NBA nod in 2005. He made the third team for the second time in four years. He previously made the first or second team every season from 2005-18. He also made the first team in 2020 and second team last year.

Suns guard Chris Paul became the 20th player in league history to make an 11th All-NBA team. Durant is only the 27th 10-time honoree, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry joined a list of 35 players ever to make eight All-NBA rosters. This marks the first season since 2011 that one of Curry, Paul or James Harden did not make the first team. (Harden failed to make All-NBA for a third straight year.)

Antetokounmpo's sixth selection further cements the two-time MVP's Hall of Fame legacy. No player with so many honors has ever failed to make the Hall of Fame. Following the recent inductions of Chris Webber, Ben Wallace and Tim Hardaway, the only eligible five-time All-NBA selections not embronzed in Springfield are Kevin Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire. Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell just short of becoming the 80th and 81st players in history to make five All-NBA teams in his career.

Here is the 2022 All-NBA roster in full (followed by a list of the biggest snubs at each position).

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic joined an elite list of players to earn three consecutive First Team All-NBA selections. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FIRST TEAM ALL-NBA

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Stats (65 games): 28.4 PPG (46/35/74), 9.1 RPG, 8.7 APG

All-NBA selection: Third

G: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stats (68 games): 26.8 PPG (47/38/87), 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG

All-NBA selection: First

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats (67 games): 29.9 PPG (55/29/72), 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG

All-NBA selection: Sixth

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Stats (76 games): 26.9 PPG (45/35/85), 8.0 RPG, 4.4 APG

All-NBA selection: Second

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Stats (74 games): 27.1 PPG (58/34/81), 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG

All-NBA selection: Fourth

SECOND TEAM ALL-NBA

G: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Stats (57 games): 27.4 PPG (49/34/76), 6.7 APG, 5.7 RPG

All-NBA selection: First

G: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stats (64 games): 25.5 PPG (44/38/92), 6.3 APG, 5.2 RPG

All-NBA selection: Eighth

F: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Stats (55 games): 29.9 PPG (52/38/91), 7.4 RPG, 6.4 APG

All-NBA selection: 10th

F: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Stats (76 games): 27.9 PPG (50/35/88), 5.2 RPG, 4.9 APG

All-NBA selection: Third

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats (68 games): 30.6 PPG (50/37/81), 11.7 RPG, 4.2 APG

All-NBA selection: Fourth

THIRD TEAM ALL-NBA

G: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Stats (65 games): 14.7 PPG (49/32/84), 10.8 APG, 4.4 RPG

All-NBA selection: 11th

G: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Stats (76 games): 28.4 PPG (46/38/90), 9.7 APG, 3.7 RPG

All-NBA selection: First

F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Stats (56 games): 30.3 PPG (52/36/76), 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG

All-NBA selection: 18th

F: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Stats (68 games): 22.8 PPG (49/34/75), 8.5 RPG, 5.3 APG

All-NBA selection: Second

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats (74 games): 24.6 PPG (53/41/82), 9.8 RPG, 3.6 APG

All-NBA selection: Second

SNUBS

G: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Stats (67 games): 25.9 PPG (45/36/85), 5.3 APG, 4.2 RPG

G: Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Stats (68 games): 21.1 PPG (46/33/79), 9.2 APG, 8.3 RPG

G: Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Stats (68 games): 21.7 PPG (46/38/89), 8.6 APG, 3.3 RPG

G: Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Stats (67 games): 24.4 PPG (48/39/85), 4.6 RPG, 4.5 APG

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Stats (57 games): 21.4 PPG (48/23/87), 5.9 RPG, 5.5 APG

F: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Stats (66 games): 23.6 PPG (47/36/76), 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG

C: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Stats (56 games): 19.1 PPG (56/0/75), 10.1 RPG, 3.4 APG

C: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Stats (65 games): 15.6 PPG (71/0/69), 14.7 RPG, 1.1 APG

