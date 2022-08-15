2022-2023 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Penn State has been no stranger to the transfer portal with a number of players choosing to continue their college careers elsewhere in recent years. But the Nittany Lions have also added to their roster through transfer portal options.

We’ll be keeping track of all of the transfer portal activity out of Happy Valley and see where players ultimately decide to go once they make their decisions known. And if Penn State adds any players from the portal, we’ll make a note of that as well.

Here is an updated look at the players who have decided to enter the transfer portal from Penn State’s program. updates on what school they will be attending will be provided where applicable.

As of now, 1 Penn State football player has entered their name in the transfer portal. Penn State has added 0 players through the transfer portal.

This was last updated on August 15, 2022.

Ken Talley, edge rusher

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Entered transfer portal: August 5, 2022

Recruiting Class: 2022

247Sports composite ranking: Four-star

New school: TBD

1

1

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire