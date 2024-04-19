NBA Playoffs 2024: How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets & Bulls vs. Heat Plus Other Games Without Cable

Excited for the NBA playoffs? The NBA Play In-Tournament wraps with two games scheduled for Friday (April 19).

Friday’s double header will include the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET and the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TNT.

The 2023-24 season started on Oct. 24, 2023 and ended on April 14, ahead of the Play-In Tournament which launches the postseason. Most of the playoffs games will likely air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV.

If you’re a sports fan, there are plenty of affordable streaming options that offer NBA coverage live and on demand.

Read on for details on how to watch and stream the NBA playoffs without cable.

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs Online

Those who have access to TNT can stream tonight’s games live online at TNT.com or the TNT app.

Can you watch TNT and ESPN and without cable? Yes! You can stream those channels and more on DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Sling TV and Max (for select games).

Most streamers offer a free trial or a discount at sign up, so you won’t necessarily have to pay out of pocket, depending on which platform you choose. To help you shop for the right package, we collected a short list of some of the more affordable streamers and what they offer.

DirecTV Stream is $69.99/month for the Entertainment plan, plus a free trial for the first five days and DVR storage. The Entertainment package lets you stream 75+ channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, SEC, MLB Network, TLC, CBS, USA, Bravo, E!, BET, MTV and other channels.

Subscribe to the Choice, Ultimate or Premiere plan to stream more channels. The Premier plan also includes free Max, Starz, Paramount+ With Showtime and Cinemax. There’s also an Óptimo Más package with 100+ channels — 55+ in Spanish and 40+ in English.

Fubo Pro is $74.99 a month after a free trial, and you’ll get to watch 151 channels such as ESPN, TNT along with over 100 sporting events. There’s also cloud DVR (1,000 hours) and you can stream from unlimited screens at home. For Spanish-speaking sports fans, Fubo has a Latino package for $32.99 per month.

Sling TV subscribers can watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT and other channels for just $20 for the first month. Or, save $30 for three months and stream NBA playoffs games for just $90. Click below to join.

If you’re a die-hard basketball fan, NBA League Pass is a safe choice because it lets subscribers access hundreds of live games and 24/7 access to news, highlights, studio shows and classic games from the archives, starting at $14.99/month (or $99 per season). Click below to launch your free trial.

Though playoffs games won’t be available, you can find a nice selection of NBA programs on ESPN+ such as NBA Today, NBA Countdown, NBA Courtside, along with ESPN+ originals like The Last Dance, Ahmad Inside, The Boardroom and Basketball: A Love Story.

ESPN+ also carries NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, LaLiga, college football and other sports. Subscriptions start at $9.99/month.

Need more streamers for live television? Hulu + Live TV has over 90 channels, plus access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Verizon Fios, YouTube TV and T-Mobile are a few other options for live television, and if you’re streaming internationally, ExpressVPN will give you access to certain channels and streaming platforms.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

The 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel launches with an ESPN quadruple-header on Saturday (March 20). First up, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, followed by the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

NBA playoff coverage will begin Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT on ESPN and the ESPN app.

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Clippers are scheduled to play at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Want to watch the game in person? Tickers are available at NBA.com, StubHub and other sites.

See the full playoffs schedule here.