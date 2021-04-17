2021 NHL Power Rankings: Where every team stands after trade deadline

2021 NHL Power Rankings: Where each team stands after trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, so it's a perfect time to analyze where all 31 teams stand as the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs loom.

Salary cap space was in short supply and first-round draft picks weren't being given up easily, but these roadblocks didn't prevent many of the top title contenders from finding other ways to make meaningful additions to their rosters.

Some of these teams, including the Boston Bruins, have already seen noticeable on-ice improvements thanks to their trade deadline moves.

What does the NHL landscape look like post-trade deadline? Check out our latest Power Rankings.