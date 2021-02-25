2021 NFL draft: Justin Fields, two games against Clemson, and answering all the questions

Playing quarterback is like taking a test. But it is not a take-home exam. Instead it is a timed evaluation, and the clock is ticking. You only have so many seconds to get to the right answer.

In recent days Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has come under scrutiny for the mental side of the game. That might have been fair criticism a year ago, but not right now. Two games against Clemson show why. In this video breakdown we’ll dive into those two games and show how in the first, Fields got to the right answers, but perhaps when time had run out.

In the second, you saw a much different quarterback.

You saw an NFL quarterback.

Let’s turn on the film and see Fields getting to the right answers, but much faster the second time around:

Some may still have reservations. I did once. I do not anymore.