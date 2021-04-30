2021 NFL draft: Instant grades, analysis for every 1st-round pick

The 2021 NFL draft is officially underway, and we’ve got you covered with instant grades and analysis for every first-round pick.

Keep it locked here for our live breakdowns of every pick Thursday night:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence has been destined for this pick for three years, and he's lived up to the hype all along the way. The Jaguars have a more talented roster than you might expect from a team picking No. 1 overall, and they have multiple premium picks this year to keep building around Lawrence. He's the best quarterback prospect we've seen in a while, and that makes him the no-brainer pick here.

GRADE: A

2. New York Jets | BYU QB Zach Wilson

George Frey/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

We knew this pick was going to be a quarterback, and if you watch a highlight reel of Wilson, it's easy to see why the Jets fell in love with his potential. Wilson can make some fantastic plays with his ability to create when the play breaks down, but consistency was an issue, even against inferior competition. Getting a franchise quarterback is important, but with Justin Fields still on the board, it's hard to feel like the Jets picked the wrong one.

GRADE: B

3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA) | North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The first surprise of the draft, but it shouldn't be. Lance is a dynamic talent who can beat opposing defenses with impressive arm talent as well as top-level athleticism. He's still a work in progress, but considering how good he already is, that's good news for the 49ers. He can sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo until he's ready, and he might have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, including Trevor Lawrence. I still would have taken Justin Fields, but Lance is a much better choice than Mac Jones.

GRADE: B+

4. Atlanta Falcons | Florida TE Kyle Pitts

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons still owe Matt Ryan too much money to take a quarterback here, and if they weren't able to trade down, this was the pick that always made the most sense. Pitts is the best prospect in this class not named Trevor Lawrence, and his rare combination of size and athleticism will make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses at the next level.

GRADE: A

5. Cincinnati Bengals | LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This felt like a pick of destiny, with Chase reuniting with his former college teammate in Chase. There's no denying Chase's talent, and he immediately becomes the most complete pass-catcher on the roster. That said, Burrow wasn't exactly hurting for weapons with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd already on board, and it's the offensive line that got him hurt last season. Chase is a stud, but offensive line was the bigger need, and Oregon's Penei Sewell was worth the pick.

GRADE: B+

6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI) | Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

This pick was always going to be about helping Tua Tagovailoa, and what better way to do that than reuniting him with a familiar face. Just as the Bengals did with Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, the Dolphins give their young quarterback a player that helped him make tons of big plays in college. What Waddle lacks in size, he more than makes up for with rare speed and explosiveness, giving the Miami offensive a dynamic playmaker.

GRADE: A

7. Detroit Lions | Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

A trade-down would have made sense, but I don't blame the Lions for staying put and not passing on Sewell here. He's the clear-cut top offensive lineman in this draft, thanks to his rare combination of athleticism, strength and versatility. He can be a Day 1 starter at either tackle spot, and he'll be a cornerstone piece for the new regime in Detroit. A huge steal outside the top five.

GRADE: A

8. Carolina Panthers | South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Another pick that might feel like a surprise, but it makes plenty of sense. The Panthers desperately need a corner like Horn, with his combination of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness. He and Alabama's Patrick Surtain II were closely graded, so either makes sense here. The big surprise is the the Panthers passed on Justin Fields, who would have been a great fit in Joe Brady's offense.

GRADE: B

9. Denver Broncos | Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We thought Denver's aggressive approach to the corner position in free agency would have sent them in a different direction here, but they weren't about to let the best cover man in the draft get past them. Surtain has all the traits of a shutdown artist, just like his dad, who was a Pro Bowler at the position. Passing on Justin Fields is a decision they may regret, but it's hard to argue with the value of this pick.

GRADE: B+

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from DAL) | Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles need to give Jalen Hurts every chance to succeed at quarterback, and this pick is a huge step in that direction. In a surprising trade within the division, the Cowboys drop back two spots so the Eagles can jump another NFC East rival in the Giants, who could have easily been targeting Smith for themselves. Smith is a smooth, polished playmaker who will give Hurts and the Eagles a true No. 1 pass-catcher. The cost of a third-rounder for a two-spot jump is steep, but the player and need is worth it.

GRADE: B+

11. Chicago Bears (from NYG) | Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The fall finally stops for Fields, and the Bears make the best move of the draft so far, trading next year's first-round pick (along with fourth and fifth-round picks) to land the second-best quarterback in this class. As bad as their Mitchell Trubisky pick was, this one will make fans forget about that one real fast. Fields is a complete prospect who could put the Bears over the top. It's a steal of a pick, and they didn't even have to give up a ton of draft capital to make it happen.

GRADE: A+

12. Dallas Cowboys (from PHI) | Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This pick had to be defense, and the Cowboys land the best defensive player in this entire draft, even getting him outside the top 10 after trading back. Parsons is a rare athlete for his size, with the physicality to match. He's a three-down playmaker who can stuff the run and cover backs and tight ends. This defense needs an identity change, and Parsons is the perfect pick to make that happen.

GRADE: A

13. Los Angeles Chargers | Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

A perfect marriage of need and value, the Chargers fill their most glaring hole with a huge bargain in Slater, who is a top-10 prospect in this draft. He can play inside or outside, but Slater is the perfect fit to protect Justin Herbert's blind side. Slater had no business still being on the board at this point, so it's a no-brainer pick.

GRADE: A

14. New York Jets (from MIN) | USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If Zach Wilson is going to succeed in New York, he'll need a much better offensive line than Sam Darnold had. To that end, the Jets made a bold move to trade up from No. 23 overall to this spot, landing a versatile blocker in Vera-Tucker who is well worth the pair of third-round picks they gave up to make the jump. He can play either guard or tackle at an extremely high level, and he's a steal outside the top 10.

GRADE: A

15. New England Patriots | Alabama QB Mac Jones

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A pick that felt like a perfect fit for months, this only felt like a long-shot after the buzz created by the 49ers at No. 3 overall. This spot makes much more sense for Jones in terms of his value relative to the rest of this year's top quarterbacks, and he's exactly what the Patriots need. He lacks the high-end potential and physical traits of the four passers that went ahead of him, but his accuracy and decision-making ability will allow him to be a quality starter at the next level.

GRADE: B+

16. Arizona Cardinals | Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

This is the first pick of the night that feels like a bit of a head-scratcher. Collins is an intriguing prospect with an impressive blend of size and athleticism, but the Cardinals might have the same issue with him that they had with last year's top pick, Isaiah Simmons. If there's a clear plan for his role in the defense, he could end up proving worthy of this pick. But with no edge rushers off the board, and some talented corners available, this wasn't a huge need.

GRADE: C

17. Las Vegas Raiders | Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line definitely made sense after the Raiders got rid of most of their starters this offseason, but the one they picked makes about as much sense as the decision to let those starters go. Leatherwood has experience at both guard and tackle against top competition, but there were better offensive line prospects still on the board here.

GRADE: C-

18. Miami Dolphins | Miami (FL) EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The big question here will obviously be the medicals, after the lengthy injury history that forced Phillips to retire from football for a time during his collegiate career. There's no denying his talent, though, and there's a reason he's the first edge defender off the board. He's most talented pure pass rusher in this year's class, and he fills Miami's biggest need on defense. If he can stay healthy, this could end up being a huge steal.

GRADE: B+

19. Washington Football Team | Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Linebacker was a popular pick for Washington here, and with good reason. This defense is already loaded with talent, but they needed a versatile playmaker at the second level. Davis has all the traits to be that player. Top 20 might feel a little early for him, but he's a better fit for what Washington needs than Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Passsing on Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw might come back to bite them, but there's no arguing with the need and player fit here.

GRADE: B

20. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida WR Kadarius Toney

(AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

This is certainly a splash pick for the Giants, who are doing everything they can this offseason to make sure Daniel Jones succeeds. Toney is one of the most explosive playmakers in this draft, and his skill set pairs well with Kenny Golladay, the Giants' big addition in free agency. This still feels a bit early for Toney, though, and New York needed a pass rusher badly. They could have taken multiple edge defenders here, or waited for a similar pass-catcher in the second round.

GRADE: C+

21. Indianapolis Colts | Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Colts had two clear-cut needs for this pick, and they went defense, getting the top edge defender in this class. A fantastic athlete with ideal size and strength, Paye is still just scratching the surface of his potential. Passing on a left tackle like Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw might not have been the best idea, but it's hard to argue with the combination of need and value they're getting in Paye.

GRADE: B

22. Tennessee Titans | Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Obviously, the medicals are the only reason Farley was available this late, but the Titans still made a wise move by stopping his fall here. Farley opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19, and had offseason back surgery, but he got good marks at the NFL's medical checks earlier this month. He's a top-10 talent at full strength, so if he's able to stay healthy, this will be a grand slam pick.

GRADE: A

23. Minnesota Vikings (from SEA via NYJ) | Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The ideal scenario for any team that trades back is to add picks, and still end up with a player that would have been worth your original selection. That's exactly what the Vikings did here, moving back nine spots and still landing a starting-caliber left tackle that would have already been a fantastic value at their original spot. He fills a huge need, can start immediately, and he's a huge bargain this late in the first round.

GRADE: A

24. Pittsburgh Steelers | Alabama RB Najee Harris

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This pick just made too much sense from the beginning. Yes, the Steelers need to rebuild their offensive line, but they can find much better value there on Day 2 than they will at running back. Harris is the best, most complete back in this year's class, and he's exactly what this offense needs to reestablish their identity. He's a three-down playmaker who will make a huge impact from Day 1.

GRADE: A

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) | Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to argue with the player, but this is a strange fit for a team that struck gold with James Robinson last year. The Jaguars had some huge needs on defense, but chose to reunite Etienne with his college quarterback. Etienne is certainly a dynamic player with a three-down skill set that will be fun to watch, but the Jags might regret not using this pick on a defensive lineman or a safety.

GRADE: B-

26. Cleveland Browns | Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Browns had plenty of attractive options here, and they opted for the premium position at corner, and found great value. Newsome was one of the biggest risers throughout the predraft process, and his film shows fantastic technique and instincts. He's got the size and length every team wants at corner, and he'll give Cleveland a trio of promising young cover guys.

GRADE: A

27. Baltimore Ravens | Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

This is a pick I've been mocking for months, and it just made too much sense. Lamar Jackson has been desperate for a big, athletic target who can win with size and physicality, especially in the red zone. Bateman is the perfect kind of pass-catcher to pair with Marquise Brown, and help balance this offensive attack. Great value, and it fits a huge need.

GRADE: A

28. New Orleans Saints | Houston EDGE Payton Turner

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Well, the Saints definitely have a type. Much like Marcus Davenport, Turner is a late-rising prospect with an intriguing combination of size and athleticism. He's still a bit raw, and there were some more polished edge defenders still on the board here, but the Saints obviously prefer banking on physical traits and potential. Turner replaces Trey Hendrickson, but the Saints could have used a corner or a wide receiver here, so this feels like a reach.

GRADE: C-

29. Green Bay Packers | Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Well, so much for using this pick to keep Aaron Rodgers happy. Sure, the Packers could use a big, athletic corner like Stokes, but they had the chance to add a dynamic pass-catcher like Elijah Moore or a versatile offensive lineman like Teven Jenkins. Stokes has a promising blend of size, speed and length, which makes him an ideal candidate to eventually replace Kevin King. Still, ignoring the needs on offense won't help tensions with the defending MVP quarterback.

GRADE: C-

30. Buffalo Bills | Miami (FL) EDGE Gregory Rousseau

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Bills are so close to being a Super Bowl team, but they need a couple more pieces to get over the top. One of them is another young pass rusher to pair with A.J. Epenesa, and Rousseau is the perfect fit for their scheme. He was a potential top-five pick before opting out of the 2020 college football season, so getting him this late could end up being a huge steal.

GRADE: B+

31. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) | Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

Jayson Oweh

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The position makes plenty of sense, after the Ravens lost both of their top edge rushers this offseason. The pick is a swing for the fences on Oweh's athleticism, considering he didn't log a single sack last season. He's got a massive frame and long arms, with rare athletic ability for the position, but he's a huge projection at this point for a team that needed a more pro-ready pass rusher. There were more polished, productive options available.

GRADE: C

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs brought the band back for 2021, but lurking beneath the surface was a need for a young pass rusher to develop behind Jason Pierre-Paul. Tryon was the guy they targeted all along, and he falls into their lap here. He's got a fantastic blend of size, length and athleticism, and will be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles' scheme. He'll rotate in as a rookie, and eventually start opposite Shaq Barrett. Georgia's Azeez Ojulari might have been the better value, but it's still a strong pick.

GRADE: B

