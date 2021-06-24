2021 NBA free agent rankings: Top small forwards available right now

If you’re an NBA team with money to spend and lacking a difference-making swingman, you’re in luck, because of all the free-agent position groups in 2021, small forward might be the most loaded.

Obviously, headline the group is two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who’s still very clearly at the top of his game – he’s getting even better on offense if that’s possible – and coming off another 1st Team All-NBA campaign with the Clippers.

Following up Leonard is DeMar DeRozan, who even played some power forward with the Spurs and who could very well have played his final game with San Antonio last year. Next season will be DeRozan’s age-32 campaign wherever he does sign, but that shouldn’t worry teams as the four-time All-Star is looking as spry as ever recently.

At No. 3, we have the sharpshooting Norman Powell, who adds a good level of athleticism and explosiveness to his outside shooting skill-set. Powell is hitting over 40 percent of his threes over the last three seasons.

The small-forward class falls off a good bit after that, but Will Barton and Kelly Oubre are young and proven enough to be considered solid options for teams this offseason, and they round out our Top 5 here.

Below, check out our full rankings for the 2021 NBA free-agent small forward class.

Kawhi Leonard / Player option / Last team: LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

The top free agent of the 2021 class regardless of his knee issue, he had yet another outstanding two-way season. He continues to improve offensively, making him more impactful than ever with the ball. 2020/21 stats: 24.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.2 apg, 51.2 FG%, 39.8 3P% Career earnings: $151,788,362 Agent: -

DeMar DeRozan / Last team: San Antonio

DeMar DeRozan

Has gone from overrated to underrated since joining the Spurs. Remains a poor three-point shooter, problematic for a modern 2-guard, but his playmaking and mid-range scoring make up for it to an extent. 2020/21 stats: 21.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 49.5 FG%, 25.7 3P% Career earnings: $176,705,770 Agent:Aaron Goodwin

Norman Powell / Player option / Last team: Portland

Norman Powell

Athletic wing with deep shooting range. Not the most fluid scorer unless he's spotting up or driving it straight to the basket, but still a productive offensive player. 2020/21 stats: 18.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 41.1 3P% Career earnings: $33,345,746 Agent:Thaddeus Foucher

Will Barton / Player option / Last team: Denver

Will Barton

An injury-riddled 2020-21 didn't do his free-agent value any favors, but teams know what they'd be getting in him: A scorer who can get hot at a moment's notice and knock down difficult shots from all over the place. 2020/21 stats: 12.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 FG%, 38.1 3P% Career earnings: $51,184,472 Agent:Austin Brown

Kelly Oubre / Last team: Golden State

Athletic swingman who can even play some small-ball power forward. Thrives in transition, though inconsistent shooting and the fact he can be a bit of a ball-stopper on offense hamper his impact. 2020/21 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 31.6 3P% Career earnings: $39,228,550 Agent:Torrel Harris

Doug McDermott / Last team: Indiana

Doug McDermott, Indiana Pacers

Not an elite outside shooter, but on the level right below that with his three-point accuracy. With how important shooting is in the modern NBA, his lightning-quick release and good numbers from three will get him a solid contract this offseason. 2020/21 stats: 13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 53.2 FG%, 38.8 3P% Career earnings: $32,436,434 Agent:Mark Bartelstein

Josh Hart / Restricted free agent / Last team: New Orleans

Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans

An outstanding rebounder at the guard position, as well as a plus-backcourt defender thanks to strength and toughness on that end. Inconsistent outside shooter, though. If he were a more reliable shooter, it'd be easy to see him getting a bigger deal this offseason. 2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 43.9 FG%, 32.6 3P% Career earnings: $8,474,999 Agent:Aaron Mintz

Nicolas Batum / Last team: LA Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Completely changed the narrative on his career this year by having a huge resurgence with the Clippers. A well-rounded wing who can hit open shots, shoot off the dribble, do some playmaking and defend multiple positions. 2020/21 stats: 8.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 46.4 FG%, 40.4 3P% Career earnings: $156,110,822 Agent:Bouna Ndiaye

Hamidou Diallo / Restricted free agent / Last team: Detroit

Hamidou Diallo

Elite athlete on the wing who really started to figure out his game from a skills perspective last season. Improving shooter and playmaker. High upside thanks to athleticism, length and size. 2020/21 stats: 11.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 47.7 FG%, 34.1 3P% Career earnings: $3,919,177 Agent:Adam Pensack

Reggie Bullock / Last team: New York

Reggie Bullock

At his best as an outside shooter with his feet set, where, if he's left open, he'll more than likely knock down the shot. Solid defender. 2020/21 stats: 10.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.2 FG%, 41.0 3P% Career earnings: $19,057,764 Agent:David Bauman

Kent Bazemore / Last team: Golden State

Athletic slasher on the wing with a much more accurate outside jumper than he used to have. Coming off the best shooting season of his career. 2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.9 FG%, 40.8 3P% Career earnings: $77,555,843 Agent: Austin Walton

Andre Iguodala / Team option / Last team: Miami

Slowing down due to age, but a veteran voice in the locker room who still contributes on the defensive end. Very quick hands and long arms allow him to rack up steals when he's on the floor. 2020/21 stats: 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.3 FG%, 33.0 3P% Career earnings: $184,074,259 Agent: Brandon Rosenthal

Trevor Ariza / Last team: Miami

Swingman who can man either frontcourt spot. Floor-spacer with some slashing ability and can defend multiple positions on the other end. 2020/21 stats: 9.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 41.1 FG%, 35.0 3P% Career earnings: $116,320,528 Agent: Steve Heumann

Derrick Jones Jr / Player option / Last team: Portland

One of the best athletes in a league full of freakish athletes. Has learned how to use his physical gifts very well defensively, though his offense is pretty much limited to slashes, dunks and transition chances. 2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.4 FG%, 31.6 3P% Career earnings: $13,422,304 Agent: Aaron Turner

Otto Porter / Last team: Orlando

Otto Porter, Chicago Bulls

Forward with great size and a good amount of skill as a ball-handler and playmaker, as well as shooting. Consistency and injury history are concerning. 2020/21 stats: 9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 43.2 FG%, 37.5 3P% Career earnings: $125,830,399 Agent:David Falk

Torrey Craig / Last team: Phoenix

Energy swingman with defensive versatility in that he can guard multiple positions. Not much of a scorer. 2020/21 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.0 FG%, 36.8 3P% Career earnings: $5,756,104 Agent: Austin Brown

James Ennis / Last team: Orlando

Slippery wing with good leaping ability. Can do some ball-handling and shooting in a secondary role. 2020/21 stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 47.3 FG%, 43.3 3P% Career earnings: $14,182,505 Agent: Scott Nichols

David Nwaba / Last team: Houston

Very high-effort player who isn't afraid to put his body on the line. Can defend multiple positions. Not much of an offensive game to speak of. 2020/21 stats: 9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 48.6 FG%, 27.0 3P% Career earnings: $5,625,854 Agent: Charles Briscoe

Kyle Korver / Last team: Milwaukee

Sat out all of last season though would still probably be one of the best shooters in the league if he does decide to return for another campaign. 2019/20 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3P% Career earnings: $79,272,208 Agent: Jeff Schwartz

Justise Winslow / Team option / Last team: Memphis

Justise Winslow

Injuries really set back his development, and this year was no different. Solid defender thanks to quick feet and strong frame, but his offensive game is nowhere near consistent enough. Poor feel on offense. 2020/21 stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 35.2 FG%, 18.5 3P% Career earnings: $37,229,126 Agent:Austin Brown

Glenn Robinson III / Last team: Sacramento

3-and-D swingman who loves to shoot it from the corners, one of the most efficient shots in basketball. 2020/21 stats: 5.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.4 FG%, 36.4 3P% Career earnings: $11,305,330 Agent: Mike Naiditch

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot / Last team: Brooklyn

3-and-D type with solid size on the wing but too inconsistent of a shooter to really stand out. 2020/21 stats: 6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 36.5 FG%, 31.4 3P% Career earnings: $7,463,404 Agent: Mike Lindeman

Abdel Nader / Last team: Phoenix

High-IQ player with decent shooting touch from beyond the arc. 2020/21 stats: 6.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.8 apg, 49.1 FG%, 41.9 3P% Career earnings: $5,917,045 Agent: Cervando Tejeda

Max Strus / Restricted free agent / Last team: Miami

Player made it in analytics lab considering he only shoots from the paint or from three. Not shy about letting threes fly. 2020/21 stats: 6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.6 apg, 45.5 FG%, 33.8 3P% Career earnings: $726,666 Agent: Kieran Piller

Thanasis Antetokounmpo / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Athletic wing with great size who is just lacking in the fundamentals department. Good upside. 2020/21 stats: 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.9 FG%, 24.1 3P% Career earnings: $3,178,177 Agent:Alex Saratsis

Isaac Bonga / Restricted free agent / Last team: Washington

Swingman with surprising ball-handling and playmaking ability for a man with his size and length. 2020/21 stats: 2.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg, 37.0 FG%, 27.7 3P% Career earnings: $4,080,713 Agent: Jason Ranne

Justin Jackson / Restricted free agent / Last team: Milwaukee

Good floater when he gets in the paint but lacks in strength, causing him to struggle on defense, and isn't a good enough shooter to warrant consistent playing time. 2020/21 stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.3 FG%, 30.8 3P% Career earnings: $13,563,997 Agent: Jim Tanner

