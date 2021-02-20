2021 Genesis Invitational Saturday tee times, TV info
After a week in Northern California at Pebble Beach, the PGA Tour heads South down U.S. 101 for the final event of this season’s West Coast swing.
Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades plays host once again to the 2021 Genesis Invitational, hosted by 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. While Woods won’t be teeing it up this week, the field certainly isn’t lacking in talent with eight of the top-10 golfers in the world playing.
Sam Burns leads through 36 holes for the first time in his professional career at 12 under after carding 5-under 66 Friday. Tyler McCumber, Jason Kokrak, Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann sit T-2 at 7 under, five shots back headed into the weekend.
The trio of Max Homa, Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark are T-6 at 6 under while five others sit T-9 at 5 under.
Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were among those to miss the cut.
Check out the tee times and TV info for the third round of the Genesis Invitational.
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Tee times
1st tee
Time
Players
11:04 a.m.
Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn
11:15 a.m.
Lanto Griffin, Brendan Steele, Patrick Rodgers
11:26 a.m.
Cameron Davis, Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele
11:37 a.m.
Jim Furyk, Matt Jones, Talor Gooch
11:48 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Sung Kang, Tyler Duncan
11:59 a.m.
Sebastián Muñoz, J.B. Holmes, Wesley Bryan
12:10 p.m.
Kevin Strerelman, Tony Finau, Andrew Landry
12:21 p.m.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris
12:32 p.m.
Scott Harrington, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay
12:43 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark, Alex Noren
12:54 p.m.
Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Max Homa
1:05 p.m.
Sam Burns, Tyler McCumber, Jason Kokrak
10th tee
Time
Players
11:04 a.m.
Scott Piercy, Viktor Hovland, Matthew NeSmith
11:15 a.m.
Brian Harman, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler
11:26 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Nate Lashley, Rickie Fowler
11:37 a.m.
Brian Gay, Russell Henley, Kyle Stanley
11:48 a.m.
Bo Hoag, Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman
11:59 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Francesco Molinari, Matthew Wolff
12:10 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam
12:21 p.m.
Kevin Na, Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel
12:32 p.m.
Danny Lee, Harold Varner III, Collin Morikawa
12:43 p.m.
Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
12:54 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
TV, radio information
Saturday, Feb. 20
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS (Stream on CBS All Access): 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.
