2021 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Wide Receivers

For the last couple of seasons, Davante Adams was in consideration for being the top wide receiver off the board in fantasy football drafts. He was hurtling towards that title yet again in 2021, after putting together a 115-catch, 1,374-yard, 18-touchdown season as the highest-scoring wide receiver in fantasy last season.

Yet, he's the consensus-ranked No. 2 wideout in our analysts' early WR draft rankings this year.

Why?

Tyreek Hill is No. 1, and that's not a slight against Adams. After all, Hill finished second in 2020 fantasy-WR scoring with an incredible 87-1,276-15 season. He's a threat to score every single time he touches the ball and he's tethered to a Patrick Mahomes-led offense that boosted its offensive line this season.

And therein lies why Hill could be ranked above Adams; Hill is in no danger of losing his ecosystem. Adams is.

With all the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it is no guarantee that the quarterback throwing to Adams when the season kicks off will be of the hall-of-fame variety. — and that's not ideal.

What does the future hold for Adams, Rodgers, and the Packers? Will another, lower-ranked wide receiver finish the season in the top spot? Which rookie wideout will shine in Year 1? Our analysts help you deal with those questions and more with their wide receiver rankings below, and don't forget to join or sign up for a fantasy football league now!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros