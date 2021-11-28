2021 college football conference championship game matchups
Titles at stake
The conference championships will be on the line on Dec. 3 and 4 as schools vie for the titles and bowl invites that go along with the honors. The big one, of course, is the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. But don’t sleep on the other matchups.
Dec. 3: C-USA Championship
East champ at UTSA | CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Dec. 3: Pac-12
Oregon vs. Utah | ABC, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Big 12
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor | ABC, noon
Dec. 4: MAC
Kent State vs. Northern Illinois | ESPN, noon
Dec. 4: Mountain West
Utah State at (21) San Diego State | FOX, 3 p.m.
Dec. 4: Sun Belt
Appalachian State at Louisiana | ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 4: American
Houston at Cincinnati | ESPN, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4: SEC
Georgia vs. Alabama | CBS, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4: SWAC
Prairie View A&M at Jackson State | ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4: ACC
Wake Forest vs. Pitt | ABC, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Big Ten
Michigan vs. Iowa | FOX, 8 p.m.
