2021 college football conference championship game matchups

Titles at stake

The conference championships will be on the line on Dec. 3 and 4 as schools vie for the titles and bowl invites that go along with the honors. The big one, of course, is the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. But don’t sleep on the other matchups.

Dec. 3: C-USA Championship

East champ at UTSA | CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3: Pac-12

Oregon vs. Utah | ABC, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: Big 12

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor | ABC, noon

Dec. 4: MAC

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois | ESPN, noon

Dec. 4: Mountain West

Utah State at (21) San Diego State | FOX, 3 p.m.

Dec. 4: Sun Belt

Appalachian State at Louisiana | ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: American

Houston at Cincinnati | ESPN, 4 p.m.

Dec. 4: SEC

Georgia vs. Alabama | CBS, 4 p.m.

Dec. 4: SWAC

Prairie View A&M at Jackson State | ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Dec. 4: ACC

Wake Forest vs. Pitt | ABC, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4: Big Ten

Michigan vs. Iowa | FOX, 8 p.m.

