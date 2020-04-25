2020 NFL draft: Second round grades for every team

33) Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson — The Bengals explored a trade, but ultimately get Joe Burrow some help with a long receiver who should have been a first-rounder (in our minds). Higgins grew up in Tennessee as a Bengals fan — and an A.J. Green fan, especially — so this is a fascinating union here. Cincinnati has some weapons to run a lot of four-wide formations. Grade: A-.

34) Indianapolis Colts: WR Michael Pittman, USC — The Colts make their 2020 draft debut with a fantastic pick. Forget our grade on Pittman (we had him 51st) — we just didn’t appreciate him enough. He’s a big downfield weapon who could end up being one of the four or five best receivers in this loaded class. Philip Rivers is used to big targets, and he’ll love the son of the former Bucs running back. Grade: A-.

35) Detroit Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia — The Lions wanted to add juice to the offense, and Swift is exactly that. Can he stay healthy? My only concern. Swift isn’t built to be a workhorse but can be a great complement to Kerryon Johnson and a 15-touch-per-game weapon right away. Grade: A-.

36) New York Giants: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama — Pass rusher figured to be high on the Giants' Day 2 priority list, and McKinney isn’t the big hitter they got in the same round (and from the same school) with Landon Collins a few years ago. Still, McKinney is our highest-rated safety in this class, well-rounded and savvy and a future leader on defense for new coach Joe Judge. Grade: B+.

Many felt Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was a first-round talent, and Detroit didn't wait long to nab him in Round 2.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

37) New England Patriots: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne — A fascinating pick by Bill Belichick after trading out of Round 1, adding a highly athletic defender with a nose for the ball — either at safety or nickel linebacker — and a special-teams performer. He’s quiet, driven and relatively untested coming from the Division II ranks. This is not your typical Belichick Round 2 safety reach. Grade: B.

38) Carolina Panthers: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State — Gross-Matos has some really intriguing pass-rush skill, even if his game isn’t yet refined. He's a good athlete and could be a really nice player, especially lining up next to Derrick Brown and across from Brian Burns. Matt Rhule is building his new team on the defensive side of the ball first and will try to win games 17-13 until he has this thing built up. Grade: B.

39) Miami Dolphins: OG Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette — Hunt is an ornery blocker who seeks to bury people, yet he likely will need just a little technical work before he’s a finished product. Still, this is exactly the kind of hard-nosed, position-versatile player whom Brian Flores wants on his team. Hunt can lead a power run game and help block for Tua in time. Grade: C+.

40) Houston Texans: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU — The pick Houston acquired for DeAndre Hopkins turns into a defensive lineman with some intrigue. Blacklock possesses good physical traits and occasionally flashes first-round ability, but wasn’t as consistent last season as you’d hope. Still, he can play multiple spots on the line and likely had his development held back a bit by a 2018 Achilles injury. Grade: C+.

41) Indianapolis Colts (from Browns): RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin — GM Chris Ballard moves up to Cleveland’s spot and makes some noise by grabbing a 2,000-yard rusher with impeccable character, speed and work ethic. Taylor’s fumbling issues must be fixed, and he might never be much of a receiving weapon. But he should claim the lead rushing role in the Indy backfield and give this offense another dimension. Grade: B.

42) Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado — This could be an A grade in a few years. Or, if Shenault’s injury history continues, far lower. You can line him up inside or out, in the backfield and even as a “Wildcat” QB, which might suit the Jaguars' needs on offense. Shenault has electric ability if he stays healthy. We’re quietly optimistic he can help in some way. Grade: B.

43) Chicago Bears: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame — The Bears stay local with this pick. Kmet really only played one full season for the Irish, but the occasional college pitcher has some interesting potential, even if Kmet never will be a game breaker and needs work on his blocking. Expect a lot of “12 personnel” with Jimmy Graham, giving whoever wins the QB battle two big targets. Grade: C+.

44) Cleveland Browns: S Grant Delpit, LSU — It’s the second year in a row the Browns have drafted an LSU DB in Round 2 who was mocked high in Round 1 to start the season. Delpit’s tackling issues have become a major talking point, and his health concerns can’t be overlooked. But he has range and ball skills and should be a really nice addition to the Cleveland secondary. Grade: B.

45) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota — How about this safety run, you guys?! The Bucs now have drafted seven DBs since 2016, and they have a similar style of player there already in Mike Edwards, who had a solid rookie season. But Winfield can be a deep safety and a solid nickel, and has the playmaking chops, toughness and intelligence to upgrade that secondary. Grade: B-.

46) Denver Broncos: WR KJ Hamler, Penn State — The Broncos are doubling up on wideouts after taking Jerry Jeudy in Round 1 and doubling down on Drew Lock’s ability to get the ball vertical. Hamler had drop issues last season, but he’s a deep threat who can split safeties and hit home runs. He's also a good returner. Interesting decision here. Grade: B-.

47) Atlanta Falcons: DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn — Davidson was a bit too bulky at the combine, and his testing suffered a bit. But he’s a power end or a possible 3-technique who keeps his motor running and helps one of Atlanta’s thinner spots on the roster. Just don’t expect much in terms of sacks, and Davidson should play a key role on a refurbished Falcons D-line. Grade: C+.

48) Seattle Seahawks (from Jets): EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee — Seattle slides up into this spot (and pays up plenty to do so) to grab a fascinating pass rusher who has some very Seahawks-y traits and edginess. We viewed him more as a third-round pick, but we can see why they felt the need to add some juice at this position. Will he produce? Taylor wasn’t great last year after many felt he was poised for a breakout season. Grade: C.

49) Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — The receiver we felt was a potentially perfect second-round choice was Michael Pittman Jr. But with Pittman gone, the Steelers grab a close facsimile in Claypool, who has elite athletic traits, great special-teams value and good upside. Call him a tight end or receiver; it doesn’t matter. He’s a big target with jumping ability to win 50-50 battles downfield. Grade: B-.

50) Chicago Bears: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah — Really good value here for GM Ryan Pace, who potentially landed a starting corner mid-Round 2. He actually reminds me a bit of Prince Amukamara, whom Johnson essentially replaces. Johnson might not be a special corner, but this feels like a smart pick here for the Bears. Grade: B.

51) Dallas Cowboys: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama — The Cowboys are blowtorching the draft. Diggs was likely one of three or four options at No. 17, so for them to get him here is theft. Diggs’ consistency isn’t there yet, but he has a well-built and long frame and could be a really good player if he cleans up his sometimes sloppy technique. The practice battles vs. CeeDee Lamb will be fun to watch. Grade: A-.

52) Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers, Florida State — It’s the fifth RB the Rams have drafted since 2014, but we’re willing to overlook it because Akers is one of our favorites at the position. He was held back by FSU’s bad offensive line and unimaginative scheme, which won't be an issue in L.A. His quick feet, receiving chops and “Wildcat” QB skills make Akers a fun playmaker for Sean McVay. But did they really need him? It’s a debate. Grade: B-.

53) Philadelphia Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma — Our first stunner of Round 2. Is this a referendum on Carson Wentz? It’s hard to know how to read this. But Hurts can contribute as a specialty-package performer until he’s ready — or until Wentz gets hurt, if that happens again. The Eagles had done a lot of work on QBs in this draft class, but we frankly didn’t expect this here. The grade reflects the value of the pick, not Hurts’ upside, which really is intriguing. Grade: C.

Jalen Hurts has to be happy he went so high. Everyone else besides the Philadelphia Eagles was fairly surprised. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

54) Buffalo Bills: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa — Welcome to the draft, Bills. They take a player whom we mocked to them in Round 1 prior to the Stefon Diggs trade. Epenesa can be a base end and win over Buffalo fans with his high motor and knack for getting to the QB. The Bills are building a nice little wall. Forget the poor combine numbers; Epenesa is a steal here. Grade: A.

55) Baltimore Ravens: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State — Love the value here, getting a player who should have gone 15-20 picks earlier. Dobbins is a hard-nosed runner and a perfect replacement for Mark Ingram in time — in fact, that’s the player he reminds me of most. Lamar Jackson has another toy to play with. Grade: B+.

56) Miami Dolphins: DT Raekwon Davis, Alabama — The Dolphins dip back into the Tuscaloosa well for talent. Davis had a big 2017 season but never really looked the same since then. He’s likely to be a dirty-work grunt inside next to Christian Wilkins, especially if the Dolphins run more odd fronts. Davis is a solid run defender, but doesn’t have a whole lot of upside despite a massive, long frame. Grade: C.

57) Los Angeles Rams: WR Van Jefferson, Florida — Jefferson will be ready for the league, given that his dad is the Jets’ WR coach and a former 10-year pro. But again, the Rams dip into a position where they’re in somewhat solid shape. We like Jefferson as a player; he works crisp routes and has good hands. But the fit and value are a little suspect in our eyes. Grade: C.

58) Minnesota Vikings: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State — It appears Trent Williams isn’t going to Minnesota after all. Cleveland looks and plays a little like Brian O’Neill, whom the Vikings took in Round 2 two years ago. But they needed the talent at the position, and Cleveland is likely going to play better than he did last year now that he's recovered from the ankle injury that hindered him early on. He has played both tackle spots and is a really nice athlete. Solid pick. Grade: B-.

59) New York Jets: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor — Passing on a WR in Round 1 pays off for the Jets, as Mims surprisingly becomes the 13th wideout taken. He’s clearly more talented than that, and in a normal year he might have been a late first-round candidate. Mims does round out his routes, and his hands are a bit shaky at times. But he’s a jump-ball specialist who can help Sam Darnold downfield. Give Mims time and he could be a really nice addition. Grade: B+.

60) New England Patriots (from Ravens): EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan — Trading up with Baltimore, the Patriots make their second pick in Round 2. And it’s their second fascinating defensive addition in Uche, who brings pass-rush juice even though he’s not your typically sized rusher. But he can stand up, drop into coverage, energize New England's unit, and is just starting to scratch his potential. The Patriots care not for your QB concerns. They’re going defense again. Grade: B.

61) Tennessee Titans: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU — The Titans can move on from Malcolm Butler at some point because they now have solid depth at the position with the addition of Fulton. He’s a press-man corner who was discussed in the late Round 1 range, so this in our minds is a great value pick. He might never be a special playmaker, but good corners are hard to find, and Fulton is one of them. Grade: A-.

62) Green Bay Packers: RB A.J. Dillon, Boston College — Well, now. Not what we expected here, but Matt LaFleur, who was the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2018, gets his Derrick Henry clone. Dillon is a hard-nosed runner but has stiff hands and mild shortcomings in pass pro. That means Aaron Jones is now freed up to be the big-play guy in an interesting 1-2 RB punch. Still a little surprising to us. Grade. C.

63) Kansas City Chiefs: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State — He just screamed "Chiefs" to us when we watched him — so much so we mocked him to them in Round 1. So what if we were a round early? Gay is a highly athletic, attacking linebacker who had character questions that troubled some teams. He’s also only started six college games, but has playmaking ability and special-teams value if he can be more disciplined. Grade: B.

64) Carolina Panthers (from Seahawks): S-LB Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois — One of the reasons we mocked Isaiah Simmons to Carolina in the first round was because we felt his athleticism would be too exciting for Matt Rhule to pass up. Well, at the end of Round 2 the Panthers get a reasonable clone of Simmons athletically, even if Chinn isn’t yet that level of player. Still, he’s a king-sized safety or undersized nickel LB who needs to speed his read skills up a tick before he can unlock his potential. Grade: C+.

This post will be updated.