2020 NFL's Week 7: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 7 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox


Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS


Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., Fox


Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS


Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC


