2020 NFL's Week 7: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times for Sunday's games

Here’s a look at the NFL’s Week 7 matchups on Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
